Nasal Cannula Market Size Worth $9.8 Billion By 2028, Increasing Air Pollution & Lifestyle Changes To Contribute to Growth | Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nasal cannula market size is expected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases and the growing geriatric population contribute majorly to the growth of the market. The lifestyle changes, rising percentage of smokers, climatic conditions, and the increasing air pollution attributes majorly to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases.

Key Insights & Findings:

The low flow nasal cannula segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the low cost of the cannula, and the Covid-19 impact

The plastic material segment dominated the market in 2020 in terms of revenue share owing to the higher adoption due to low cost and variations available in the market

The hospital segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the increasing adoption of the high-flow nasal cannula and the developments made to expand the usage and scope in various indication treatments

On the other hand, the growing geriatric population and the patients with long-term respiratory distress are expected to support the growth of the long term care center segment

In 2020, North America held the highest share in the market owing to the rise in the occurrence of respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma, and growth in the local and international manufacturers facilitating swift availability of the medical device at low cost

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population and prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rise in the local manufacturers

Access 100 page market research report, "Nasal Cannula Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Low Flow, High Flow), By Material (Plastic, Silicone), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Healthcare Services, Long Term Care Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", By Grand View Research.

Moreover, the current COVID-19 pandemic has further propelled the demand for medical devices worldwide. The surge in the adoption of the single-use nasal cannula was prevalent in all the settings, including hospitals, home settings, and care centers. Furthermore, the medical device witnessed a surge in demand during the pandemic facilitating oxygen delivery in all settings, including hospitals and home care.

"The COVID-19 pandemic provided a push to the nasal cannula market growth as it is a key tool for treatment of respiratory diseases."

The development in the medical device by different key players of the market has further propelled the adoption due to innovation in the nasal cannulas to provide more flexibility and comfort to the patients. The recent developments in high-flow nasal cannula facilitate expanding the usage at low-level healthcare settings or home use leading to further market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global nasal cannula market based on type, material, end-use, and region:

Nasal Cannula Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Low Flow



High Flow

Nasal Cannula Material (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Plastic



Silicone

Nasal Cannula End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Healthcare Services



Long Term Care Centers



Others

Nasal Cannula Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players Nasal Cannula Market

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.



Teleflex Incorporated



Flexicare Medical Ltd.



Vapotherm Inc.



ResMed Inc.



Fairmont Medical



Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited



Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd.



Salter Labs

