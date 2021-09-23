Nasal Cannula Market to record a CAGR of almost 8% during 2020-2024|Technavio

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the nasal cannula market is expected to witness POSITIVE growth during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases, including:-

Addressing potential impacts by facilitating changes in process designs

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing the impact on critical IT infrastructure and software systems

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.: The company offers latex-free nasal cannulas in different sizes and specifications for adults, children, and infants.

Besmed Health Business Corp.: The company offers a wide range of nasal cannulas for children and infants.

ConvaTec Group Plc: The company offers Mac-Safe CO 2 monitoring nasal cannulas for adults.

Nasal Cannula Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The nasal cannula market is segmented as below:

Product

High-flow Nasal Cannula



Low-flow Nasal Cannula

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)



Others

The nasal cannula market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. Other factors such as the growing popularity of heated-humidified high-flow nasal cannulas are expected to trigger the nasal cannula market. The market is expected to witness a decelerating CAGR of over almost 8% during the forecast period.



