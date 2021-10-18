Nasal Polyps Treatment Market to Reach $4.24 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Nasal Polyps Treatment Market by Type of Treatment (Corticosteroids, Antibiotics, Leukotriene Inhibitors, and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Nasal, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.". According to the report, the global nasal polyps treatment industry generated $2.48 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $4.24 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Rapid utilization of minimally-invasive surgeries, rise in prevalence of chronic rhinosinusitis, and huge product pipeline drive the growth of the global nasal polyps treatment market. However, high cost and complications associated with sinus surgeries, and adverse reactions associated with steroid therapies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological improvement in nasal polyps treatment present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14043

Impact of Covid-19 on Nasal Polyps Treatment Market-

During the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for antibiotics increased due to symptoms associated with nasal polyps such as loss in sense of smell and taste, feeling of congestion, and difficulty in breathing.

Sinus infection and COVID-19 share similar symptoms, it is important to know the difference. As a result, in the ongoing pandemic, the nasal polyps treatment market is expected to grow, owing to increase in demand for diagnostic tests and antibiotics.

This way, the outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted the nasal polyps treatment market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Nasal Polyps Treatment Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14043?reqfor=covid

The nasal segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on route of administration, the nasal segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global nasal polyps treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to nasal delivery route being an encouraging way of delivering drugs into the body as compared to other drug delivery route such as oral and others. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. Another segment discussed in the report is oral.

The retail pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing nearly half of the global nasal polyps treatment market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to increase in preference of retail pharmacies by the population, as it is the oldest and most conventional medium distributing the nasal polyps treatment products such as corticosteroids, antibiotics and leukotriene inhibitors to the consumers. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. Other segments discussed in the report are hospital pharmacies and online pharmacies.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14043

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global nasal polyps treatment market, owing to presence of major key players in the countries like the U.S. In addition, presence of a large population with nasal polyps, increase in incidences of CRSwNP, surge in the number of sinus surgeries are factors that supplement the growth of the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to growth in healthcare infrastructure, rise in prevalence of nasal polyps and its associated disorders such as asthma and sinusitis, and increase n disposable incomes.

Leading Market Players:-

AstraZeneca plc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Intersect ENT Inc.

Merck & Co Inc.

Novartis International AG

OptiNose US

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Medical Gas Analyzers Market Expected to Reach $325 Million by 2025

Antibiotics Market Expected to Reach $50,374 Million by 2025

Healthcare Chatbot Market Expected to Reach $116.9 Million by 2026

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Expected to Reach $7.74 Billion by 2026

Drug Delivery Devices Market Expected to Reach $26.7 Billion by 2026

Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Expected to Reach $656.19 Million by 2028

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/nasal-polyps-treatment-market.html

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:



David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research