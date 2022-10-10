Nasal Splint Market size to grow by USD 595.35 Mn; ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC., Audio Technologies Srl, and Boston Medical Products Inc. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Nasal Splint Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 595.35 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC., Audio Technologies Srl, Boston Medical Products Inc., EON MEDITECH PVT. LTD., and Hemostasis LLC among others are identified as key vendors in the market. Understand the scope of the full report on the global nasal splint market. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nasal Splint Market 2022-2026

Nasal Splint Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nasal splint market report covers the following areas:

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study also identifies the increasing adoption of nasal splints accustomed to cosmetic advances as one of the major trends influencing the nasal splint market growth during the next few years. However, a lack of awareness about postoperative complications of surgery might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Nasal Splint Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global nasal splint market is segmented as below:

Product

Intranasal



Extranasal

The intranasal segment will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The increasing number of products in this category, such as RAPID RHINO GEL-KNIT, SINU-KNIT, and SINU-FOAM, is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

North America will dominate the market growth, occupying 34% of the global market share. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region and initiatives taken by the government to reduce hospital expenditures and hospital stays resulted in the growth of the nasal splint market in North America. Identify major revenue-generating segments and regions in the market. Read Sample Report Now

Nasal Splint Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the nasal splint market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the nasal splint market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The following are identified as the key vendors in the market.

ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC.

Audio Technologies Srl

Boston Medical Products Inc.

EON MEDITECH PVT. LTD.

Hemostasis LLC

Hood Laboratories

Innovia Medical Inc.

LE MED PTY LTD

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corp.

Razek Equipment

Smith and Nephew plc

Soluvos Medical BV

SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH

Surgiform Technologies Ltd.

Teleflex Inc.

Traumec Health Technology

Vernacare

ENTPROMED Saglik Urunleri San. Ve Tic. A.S

Nasal Splint Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist nasal splint market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nasal splint market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nasal splint market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nasal splint market vendors

Nasal Splint Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 595.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC., Audio Technologies Srl, Boston Medical Products Inc., EON MEDITECH PVT. LTD., Hemostasis LLC, Hood Laboratories, Innovia Medical Inc., LE MED PTY LTD, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Razek Equipment, Smith and Nephew plc, Soluvos Medical BV, SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, Surgiform Technologies Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Traumec Health Technology, Vernacare, and ENTPROMED Saglik Urunleri San. Ve Tic. A.S Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Intranasal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Intranasal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Intranasal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Intranasal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Intranasal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Extranasal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Extranasal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Extranasal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Extranasal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Extranasal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC.

Exhibit 85: ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC. - Overview



Exhibit 86: ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC. - Key offerings

10.4 Boston Medical Products Inc.

Exhibit 88: Boston Medical Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Boston Medical Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Boston Medical Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Hemostasis LLC

Exhibit 91: Hemostasis LLC - Overview



Exhibit 92: Hemostasis LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Innovia Medical Inc.

Exhibit 93: Innovia Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Innovia Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Innovia Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 96: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 97: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 99: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 101: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Olympus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Razek Equipment

Exhibit 106: Razek Equipment - Overview



Exhibit 107: Razek Equipment - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Razek Equipment - Key offerings

10.10 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 109: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 110: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 112: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

10.11 SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH

Exhibit 114: SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 115: SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Surgiform Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Surgiform Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Surgiform Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Surgiform Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

