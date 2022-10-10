Nasal Splint Market size to grow by USD 595.35 Mn; ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC., Audio Technologies Srl, and Boston Medical Products Inc. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

Oct 10, 2022, 18:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nasal Splint Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 595.35 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC., Audio Technologies Srl, Boston Medical Products Inc., EON MEDITECH PVT. LTD., and Hemostasis LLC among others are identified as key vendors in the market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nasal splint market report covers the following areas:
Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study also identifies the increasing adoption of nasal splints accustomed to cosmetic advances as one of the major trends influencing the nasal splint market growth during the next few years. However, a lack of awareness about postoperative complications of surgery might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The global nasal splint market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Intranasal
- Extranasal
The intranasal segment will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The increasing number of products in this category, such as RAPID RHINO GEL-KNIT, SINU-KNIT, and SINU-FOAM, is driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
North America will dominate the market growth, occupying 34% of the global market share. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region and initiatives taken by the government to reduce hospital expenditures and hospital stays resulted in the growth of the nasal splint market in North America. Identify major revenue-generating segments and regions in the market. Read Sample Report Now
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the nasal splint market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the nasal splint market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The following are identified as the key vendors in the market.
- ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC.
- Audio Technologies Srl
- Boston Medical Products Inc.
- EON MEDITECH PVT. LTD.
- Hemostasis LLC
- Hood Laboratories
- Innovia Medical Inc.
- LE MED PTY LTD
- Medtronic Plc
- Olympus Corp.
- Razek Equipment
- Smith and Nephew plc
- Soluvos Medical BV
- SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH
- Surgiform Technologies Ltd.
- Teleflex Inc.
- Traumec Health Technology
- Vernacare
- ENTPROMED Saglik Urunleri San. Ve Tic. A.S
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist nasal splint market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the nasal splint market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the nasal splint market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nasal splint market vendors
- Nasal Implants Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Nasal Cannula Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Nasal Splint Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.35%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 595.35 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.75
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC., Audio Technologies Srl, Boston Medical Products Inc., EON MEDITECH PVT. LTD., Hemostasis LLC, Hood Laboratories, Innovia Medical Inc., LE MED PTY LTD, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Razek Equipment, Smith and Nephew plc, Soluvos Medical BV, SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, Surgiform Technologies Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Traumec Health Technology, Vernacare, and ENTPROMED Saglik Urunleri San. Ve Tic. A.S
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
