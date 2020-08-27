NasalGuard® Airborne Particle Blocker Launches "Breathe Easier Smoke Inhalation Donation" Program for Firefighters and their Families in Response to Devastating Fires Raging Across Northern California

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than two dozen major wildfires as well as over 12,000 emergency incidents, and over 1.1 million acres burned, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire protection, a thick blanket of smoke continues to hang low in the skies in Northern California. NasalGuard® Airborne Particle Blocker responds to the devastating fires raging across Northern California with the launch of the "Breathe Easier Smoke Inhalation Donation" program. NasalGuard® Airborne Particle Blocker is an ionic particle blocking topical nasal gel that prevents harmful airborne particles from entering the nose. The product is drug-free and safe for children, the elderly, pregnant or nursing women, and those concerned about potential drug interactions with other medications. NasalGuard is a unique product that can help people protect themselves from harmful smoke inhalation.

NasalGuard® Airborne Particle Blocker

To help support Firefighters and their Families in Northern California dealing with the danger of serious smoke inhalation problems, NasalGuard Airborne Particle Blocker "Breathe Easier Smoke Inhalation Donation" program offers relief through donation of their patented airborne particle blocker. Through the program, NasalGuard is offering free donations to Firefighters and healthcare professionals in Northern California that would like to try NasalGuard gel for themselves, or place of work. All requests are considered and all that is needed is a statement of profession, or residency. Interested parties can visit www.nasalguard.com

"NasalGuard has been proven to reduce the inhalation of airborne particles, including smoke inhalation, virus-sized particles and contaminants, when applied outside the nasal passages prior to exposure," says Ashok Wahi, engineer and co-inventor of NasalGuard. "With the current situation in Northern California and with the pandemic, our goal is to offer some relief," adds Kanika Wahi, engineer and co-inventor of NasalGuard.

NasalGuard has donated thousands of units during the pandemic to hospitals, healthcare workers and charitable non-profit organizations.

A pin-sized drop of the preventative product is applied around the nostrils and above the upper lip and lasts up to six hours. Patented NasalGuard gel uses a cationic (positively charged) polymer that creates a safe electrostatic field around the nasal passages that traps oppositely charged particles and repels similarly charged particles to reduce inhalation of most harmful airborne particles before they enter your body. NasalGuard gel provides an electrostatic blocking effect that is effective against a wide spectrum of sub-microscopic indoor and outdoor contaminants including smoke, mold, pollen, pet dander, pollution, and virus-sized particles.

NasalGuard gel can be found online at https://nasalguard.com/ , https://amazon.com/nasalguard and https://www.walmart.com/search?query=nasalguard&redirect=false or by calling 855-627-2545.

About NasalGuard

NasalGuard technology was invented by Ashok Wahi, the founder and President of Trutek Corp., an R&D product development company and his daughter Kanika Wahi, both engineers by training. Ashok was inspired to create this technology to aid his other daughter, Aikta, who suffered from severe allergies. "I developed this product because of the vital need to have some kind of personal air filter that was drug free, non-invasive and easy to use," says Ashok Wahi.

NasalGuard gel can be found online at https://nasalguard.com/ and https://amazon.com/nasalguard or by calling 855-627-2545.

About Trutek Corp.

Trutek Corp. is a privately held intellectual property and product development company which has been manufacturing and marketing patented NasalGuard® globally since 1995. Over 18 million units have been sold worldwide with no reports of any adverse effects. NasalGuard gel can be purchased online at https://nasalguard.com/, https://amazon.com/nasalguard or by calling 855-627-2548. For more information go to www.nasalguard.com. Follow us on https://www.facebook.com/NasalGuard/

Media Contact:

Hayden Hammerling

973.405.4600

[email protected]

SOURCE NasalGuard® Airborne Particle Blocker

Related Links

https://nasalguard.com

