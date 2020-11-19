NasalGuard­® Allows You to 'Breathe Easier' this Holiday Season

SOMERVILLE, N.J. , Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NasalGuard® Airborne Particle Blocker wants everyone to Breathe Easier this holiday season. Whether you are planning small holiday gatherings at home with family, or traveling to a family outing, this 'invisible mask' worn under your mask will make this season safer for you and your loved ones.

NasalGuard® Airborne Particle Blocker® is a drug-free electrostatic topical nasal gel that prevents airborne particles from entering the nose. The product is drug-free and safe for children, the elderly, pregnant or nursing women, and those concerned about potential drug interactions with other medications. During these uncertain times, NasalGuard® is a unique product that can help people protect themselves from harmful airborne particles! You simply apply a pin sized drop of the preventative gel around the nostrils and above the upper lip and it lasts up to six hours, allow to dry and wear this invisible mask under your mask. This extra protective measure helps block contaminants and can block unpleasant odors when mask wearing.

NasalGuard protects against virtually all types of airborne contaminants in any location. Users can count on it to work in their homes, airplanes, offices, hospitals and other environments where airborne particles may present a health hazard.

"NasalGuard has been proven to reduce the inhalation of airborne particles, including virus-sized particles and contaminants, when applied outside the nasal passages prior to exposure," says Ashok Wahi, Co-inventor of NasalGuard.

Patented NasalGuard gel uses a cationic (positively charged) polymer that creates a safe electrostatic field around the nasal passages that traps oppositely charged particles and repels similarly charged particles to reduce inhalation of most harmful airborne particles before they enter your body. NasalGuard gel can be purchased online at https://nasalguard.com/ and https://amazon.com/nasalguard or by calling 855-627-2545. NasalGuard gel tube retails for $14.85.

Every day, people are exposed to millions of airborne particles. In these unprecedented times, and as the world attempts to celebrate the holidays in some way, it is important to arm yourself with tools when entering public spaces such as airports, airplanes, transportation centers, homes and offices, hospitals, doctor's offices, and movie theaters. Using NasalGuard regularly will help protect against the immediate and long-term risk of breathing harmful contaminated air.

About NasalGuard

There is a growing public health concern globally regarding the adverse health effects caused by the inhalation of microscopic airborne particles. In response to this widespread problem, Trutek Corp., the parent company of NasalGuard, has successfully advanced their technology which was originally focused on blocking allergens from entering the nose for preventing allergy symptoms. This breakthrough provides a greater electrostatic blocking effect that is effective against a much wider spectrum of sub-microscopic indoor and outdoor contaminants including mold, pollen, pet dander, pollution, and virus-sized particles.

NasalGuard technology was invented by Ashok Wahi, the founder and President of Trutek Corp., an R&D product development company and his daughter Kanika Wahi, both engineers by training, Ashok was inspired to create this technology to aid his other daughter, Aikta, who suffered from severe allergies. "I developed this product because of the vital need to have some kind of personal air filter that was drug free, non-invasive and easy to use," says Ashok Wahi.

Over 18 million units have been sold worldwide with no reports of any adverse effects. NasalGuard gel can be purchased online at https://nasalguard.com/, https://www.amazon.com/nasalguard or by calling 855-627-2548. Follow us on https://www.facebook.com/NasalGuard/

To learn more about the "NasalGuard Breathe Easier Donation Program" for healthcare workers and fire fighters go to www.nasalguard.com

About Trutek Corp.

Trutek Corp. is a privately held intellectual property and product development company which has been manufacturing and marketing patented NasalGuard® globally since 1995.

For More Information contact:

Stacey Bender

973-650-1218

[email protected]

