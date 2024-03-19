NASA's Curious Universe Podcast Unveils New Sun + Eclipse Series

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA released Tuesday the first episode of a new six-part podcast series for first-time space explorers to learn about the Sun. Ahead of the total solar eclipse in April, NASA's Sun + Eclipse Series will focus on the sphere full of swirling magnetic fields and explosions of hot gases.

New episodes will post every Tuesday through April 23. The first episode is available at:

Sun Series: The Sun, Our Star - NASA

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. More than 32 million people will have the chance to witness, and a phenomenon the contiguous U.S. will not see again for 20 years.

The series will delve into the cultural connections and historical significance of solar studies. Listeners can prepare firsthand for the solar eclipse with insight from NASA experts along the path of totality. The series offers insight into research from NASA scientists, firsthand accounts from "eclipse chasers", and how the agency protects astronauts and spacecraft during solar activity.

The series is part of NASA's Curious Universe podcast. In each episode, hosts Padi Boyd and Jacob Pinter, bring listeners on science and space adventures. Explore the cosmos alongside astronauts, scientists, engineers, and other NASA experts in science, space exploration, and aeronautics.

NASA's Sun + Eclipse Series is now available on Spotify, Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts, and Soundcloud. Curious Universe is written and produced by a team at the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

