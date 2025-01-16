NASA's Day of Remembrance Honors Fallen Heroes of Exploration

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will observe its annual Day of Remembrance on Thursday, Jan. 23, honoring the members of the NASA family who lost their lives in the pursuit of exploration and discovery for benefit of humanity. The event, traditionally held every year on the fourth Thursday of January, remembers the crews of Apollo 1 and the space shuttles Challenger and Columbia.

The Space Shuttle Columbia and Space Shuttle Challenger Memorials are seen after a wreath laying ceremony that was part of NASA’s Day of Remembrance, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. (Credit: NASA)

"On NASA's Day of Remembrance, we pause to reflect on the bravery, dedication, and selflessness of the extraordinary individuals who pushed the boundaries of exploration and discovery," said NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free. "Their legacies remind us of the profound responsibility we have to carry their dreams forward while ensuring safety remains our guiding principle."

Free will lead an observance at 1 p.m. EST at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, which will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by observances for the Apollo 1, Challenger, and Columbia crews.

Several agency centers also will hold observances for NASA Day of Remembrance:

Johnson Space Center in Houston

NASA Johnson will hold a commemoration at 10 a.m. CST at the Astronaut Memorial Grove with remarks by Center Director Vanessa Wyche. The event will have a moment of silence, a NASA T-38 flyover, taps performed by the Texas A&M Squadron 17, and a procession placing flowers at Apollo I, Challenger, and Columbia memorial trees.

Kennedy Space Center in Florida

NASA Kennedy and the Astronauts Memorial Foundation will host a ceremony at the Space Mirror Memorial at Kennedy's Visitor Complex at 10 a.m. EST. The event will include remarks from Tal Ramon, son of Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon, space shuttle Columbia.

Kelvin Manning, deputy director at NASA Kennedy, also will provide remarks during the ceremony, which will livestream on the center's Facebook page.

Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley

NASA Ames will hold a remembrance ceremony at 1 p.m. PST that includes remarks from Center Director Eugene Tu, a moment of silence, and bell ringing commemoration.

Glenn Research Center in Cleveland

NASA Glenn will observe Day of Remembrance at 1 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 28, with remarks from Center Director Jimmy Kenyon followed by wreath placement, moment of silence, and taps at Lewis Field.

Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia

NASA Langley will hold a remembrance ceremony with Acting Center Director Dawn Schaible followed by placing flags at the Langley Workers Memorial.

Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama

NASA Marshall will hold a candle-lighting ceremony and wreath placement at 9:30 a.m. CST. The ceremony will include remarks from Larry Leopard, associate director, and Bill Hill, director of Marshall's Office of Safety and Mission Assurance.

Stennis Space Flight Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

NASA Stennis and the NASA Shared Services Center will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at 9 a.m. CST with remarks from Center Director John Bailey and Anita Harrell, NASA Shared Services Center executive director.

The agency also is paying tribute to its fallen astronauts with special online content, updated on NASA's Day of Remembrance, at:

https://www.nasa.gov/dor/

SOURCE NASA