NASA's Destination Station to Visit Dallas with Astronauts Chris Cassidy and Shannon Walker

HOUSTON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Destination Station will visit Dallas from March 19 through 22 to highlight the work being done on the International Space Station and to return humanity to the Moon and then to Mars.

Destination Station is an outreach effort by NASA to share, educate and inspire the public about the International Space Station.

Astronauts Chris Cassidy and Shannon Walker, along with other representatives from NASA, will accompany Destination Station at various locations throughout the week.

NASA's Driven to Explore mobile, multi-media exhibit, will be at the Dallas Arboretum on Wednesday. The exhibit features educational videos and artifacts, and gives visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in NASA's story. The mobile exhibit also features a Moon rock returned to Earth during the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

The public is invited to join Cassidy as he shares his experiences onboard the space station at the Dallas Arboretum:

Wednesday, March 20:

NASA mobile exhibit at the Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden, Dallas Arboretum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT .

Presentations from Cassidy at the Dallas Arboretum's Exploration Center at 10 a.m. , 12:30 p.m. , and 2 p.m.

Walker will participate in private visits throughout the week at various locations to share the research being done on station.

Media interested in interviewing Cassidy or Walker should contact Jessica Cordero at jessica.a.cordero@nasa.gov or 832-275-3188.

Find NASA Astronaut Christopher Cassidy's bio here:

https://www.nasa.gov/astronauts/biographies/christopher-j-cassidy/biography

Find NASA Astronaut Shannon Walker's bio here:

https://www.nasa.gov/astronauts/biographies/shannon-walker/biography

Learn more about the International Space Station and its crews:

http://www.nasa.gov/station

