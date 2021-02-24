NASA's Glenn Research Center Invites Students to Celebrate 80th Anniversary

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As it celebrates 80 years of pushing boundaries and breaking barriers, NASA's Glenn Research Center invites students in kindergarten through grade 12 to take part in virtual activities and events including experiments, engineering projects, and an essay contest. These STEM-tastic activities foster curiosity about the world.

Eighty Hands-On Activities

Glenn's Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM) launched a new website that features science, technology, engineering, and mathematics challenges organized under three themes: aeronautics, space, and research and engineering.

Experiments include designing a lunar habitat, programming a rover, making a pinwheel galaxy, and making and flying straw planes, paper airplanes, and helicopters.

Student Essay Contest

Students in grades four to 12 are invited to explore one of three topics (Glenn's missions, people, or future), research the topic, compose an essay, and submit it by March 31.

Winners will receive an invitation to participate in a virtual recognition event, a virtual question and answers session with STEM professionals, and virtual facility tours. Six winners' essays will be published on NASA Glenn's OSTEM website.

NASA STEM Kids Virtual Event

Saturday, March 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Kindergarten to fourth graders can venture with NASA Glenn virtually to learn about the Artemis program. The goal of the program is to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024.

High School Shadowing Day

April 16 from 10 a.m. to noon

High school students, grades nine to 12, are invited to virtually explore career opportunities in STEM as well as business. The event features scientists and engineers working in STEM fields at NASA, virtual STEM activities, and virtual facility tours.

TECH Day

May 13 or 14 from 10 a.m. to noon

Middle school students, grades six to eight, are invited to TECH Day to learn about the different aspects of engineering. TECH Day features a virtual tour by NASA engineers and participation in a live STEM activity.

Girls In STEM

July 16 from 10 a.m. to noon

Middle school students, grades six to eight, are invited for an opportunity to see women excelling in STEM careers. This event features a virtual tour, an online presentation from a female engineer, and participation in a live STEM activity.

Aviation Day

August 26 from 10 a.m. to noon

Students, grades six to 12 are invited to learn about aviation exploration. This event features a virtual tour of a NASA laboratory, a presentation from a NASA scientist or engineer, and a live STEM activity.

For more about Glenn's establishment 80 years ago, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/glenn/2021/history/nasa-celebrates-establishment-of-center-in-cleveland-80-years-ago

