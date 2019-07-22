NASA's Johnson Space Center Celebrates Apollo 50th Anniversary in Houston

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As NASA celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, the historic mission that continues to inspire future missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond, Johnson Space Center will participate in a variety of Houston community events.

In celebration of this golden anniversary of that first landing, the Apollo Mission Control Center in Houston has been restored to appear as it did in that era, ready to begin its new life as a source of learning and inspiration. Visitors to NASA will be able to experience the restored control room -- beginning July 1 – as part of regular tours provided by the official visitor center, Space Center Houston.

"Our goal 50 years ago was to prove we could land humans on the Moon and return them safely to Earth," said Johnson Space Center Director Mark Geyer. "Our goal now is to return to the Moon to stay, in a sustainable way. I'm thrilled this facility will be open for the public to view. It is my hope that it will serve as inspiration for generations to come."

On July 20, 1969, the United States achieved one of the most profound milestones in human exploration. The extraordinary team of experts that guided the brave astronauts on their journeys to the Moon worked around the clock in Mission Control, and because of its location in Texas gave rise to the first words spoken from the surface, "Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed."

In addition, NASA will celebrate the Apollo lunar landing missions' rich legacy in association with a number of community events during the historic month of July (all times CDT):

Freedom Over Texas Festival

Thursday, July 4, from 4-10 p.m., Eleanor Tinsley Park at Buffalo Bayou: NASA will have a large exhibit at the festival, including a life-size Orion splashdown test article, and appearances by Johnson Space Center Director Mark Geyer and astronaut Frank Rubio. Houston's annual event features live music from Jake Owen and Kellie Pickler, various exhibits and a special fireworks show. Media interested in covering the festival should contact Meghan Bailey, Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations, at 713-224-9115 or 713-824-1428.

NASA Night at Discovery Green

Saturday, July 20, 6-10 p.m., Discovery Green Park: Appearance by astronaut Steve Bowen, screening of the movie "Apollo 11." U.S. Army Golden Knight parachute jumpers will land before the screening, in addition to a special appearance from VisitHoustons' Spacey Casey. Media interested in covering the festival should contact Lori San Miguel at 713-400-7336 or 713-800-4701.

NASA Night with Houston Astros

Monday, July 22, 5 p.m., Minute Maid Park: NASA's Destination Station mobile exhibit will be used to educate and inspire the public about the International Space Station. The space station is a multinational research facility and the largest spacecraft ever built. Media interested in covering the event should contact Sarah Kincart at 713-259-8592

Exhibit at University of Houston Main Campus

Wednesday, July 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. NASA is presenting the Destination Station mobile exhibit along with other special information and technology to discuss internship opportunities to future scientists and engineers. Media interested in covering the event should contact Jeannie Kever at 713-743-0778 or 713-504-3769.

NASA Night with Houston Dynamo

Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m., BBVA Compass Stadium. NASA will hold an outreach event with families and fans during the Houston Dynamo game in celebration of the Apollo 50th Anniversary. Media interested in covering the festival should contact Zac Emmons at 713-276-7522

