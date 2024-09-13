NASA's Lunar Challenge Participants to Showcase Innovations During Awards

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Watts on the Moon Challenge, designed to advance the nation's lunar exploration goals under the Artemis campaign by challenging United States innovators to develop breakthrough power transmission and energy storage technologies that could enable long-duration Moon missions, concludes on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland.

The Sun rises above the Flight Research Building at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

"For astronauts to maintain a sustained presence on the Moon during Artemis missions, they will need continuous, reliable power," said Kim Krome-Sieja, acting program manager, Centennial Challenges at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. "NASA has done extensive work on power generation technologies. Now, we're looking to advance these technologies for long-distance power transmission and energy storage solutions that can withstand the extreme cold of the lunar environment."

The technologies developed through the Watts on the Moon Challenge were the first power transmission and energy storage prototypes to be tested by NASA in an environment that simulates the extreme cold and weak atmospheric pressure of the lunar surface, representing a first step to readying the technologies for future deployment on the Moon. Successful technologies from this challenge aim to inspire, for example, new approaches for helping batteries withstand cold temperatures and improving grid resiliency in remote locations on Earth that face harsh weather conditions.

Media and the public are invited to attend the grand finale technology showcase and awards ceremony for the $5 million, two-phase competition. U.S. and international media interested in covering the event should confirm their attendance with Lane Figueroa by 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday, Sept. 17, at: [email protected]. NASA's media accreditation policy is available online. Members of the public may register as an attendee by completing this form, also by Friday, Sept. 17.

During the final round of competition, finalist teams refined their hardware and delivered a full system prototype for testing in simulated lunar conditions at NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. The test simulated a challenging power system scenario where there are six hours of solar daylight, 18 hours of darkness, and the user is three kilometers from the power source.

"Watts on the Moon was a fantastic competition to judge because of its unique mission scenario," said Amy Kaminski, program executive, Prizes, Challenges, and Crowdsourcing, Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "Each team's hardware was put to the test against difficult criteria and had to perform well within a lunar environment in our state-of-the-art thermal vacuum chambers at NASA Glenn."

Each finalist team was scored based on Total Effective System Mass (TESM), which determines how the system works in relation to its mass. At the awards ceremony, NASA will award $1 million to the top team who achieves the lowest TESM score, meaning that during testing, that team's system produced the most efficient output-to-mass ratio. The team with the second lowest mass will receive $500,000. The awards ceremony stream live on NASA Glenn's YouTube channel and NASA Prize's Facebook page.

The Watts on the Moon Challenge is a NASA Centennial Challenge led by NASA Glenn. NASA Marshall manages Centennial Challenges, which are part of the agency's Prizes, Challenges, and Crowdsourcing program in the Space Technology Mission Directorate. NASA has contracted HeroX to support the administration of this challenge.

For more information on NASA's Watts on the Moon Challenge, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/wattson

SOURCE NASA