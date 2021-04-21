NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 Astronauts to Answer Questions Before Return to Earth

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts will answer media questions at 12:30 p.m. EDT Monday, April 26, about their upcoming return to Earth from the International Space Station. The news conference will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, will participate in the crew's final news conference aboard the microgravity laboratory.

Departure from the space station is planned for 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, April 28. NASA and SpaceX are targeting 12:40 p.m. for the splashdown and conclusion of the six-month Crew-1 mission.

The successful launch of the agency's SpaceX Crew-1 in November 2020 was the first flight of a NASA-certified commercial human spacecraft system in history.

Crew-1 worked on a number of experiments as part of Expedition 64 to the International Space Station, including tissue chips that mimic the structure and function of human organs to understand the role of microgravity on human health and diseases, and translate those findings to improve human health on Earth. Astronauts also grew radishes in different types of light and soils as part of ongoing efforts to produce food in space, and tested a new system to remove heat from spacesuits.

