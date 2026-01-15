NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 Safely Returns to Earth After Long-Duration Science Expedition on Space Station

News provided byInternational Space Station National Lab
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's SpaceX Crew‑11 mission safely splashed down off the coast of California early Thursday morning, returning from a science expedition onboard the International Space Station (ISS). The crew's return concludes a mission dedicated to cutting‑edge research that advances humanity's presence in space and benefits life on Earth.
NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov spent more than 165 days on the space station supporting hundreds of research investigations. These studies included biology and physical sciences research, in-space manufacturing, technology development, and student‑driven experiments.
Many of these investigations were sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory®, which leverages the unique space environment to advance scientific discoveries that benefit humanity, prepare the next generation, and cultivate a sustainable economy in low Earth orbit (LEO). Below are some of the projects the Crew-11 astronauts supported during their mission.
- The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine studied engineered liver tissue containing blood vessels in microgravity. Originating from NASA's Vascular Tissue Challenge, this project seeks to advance tissue engineering in space to support future organ replacement for patients on Earth and beyond.
- The Cedars-Sinai Medical Center evaluated whether induced pluripotent stem cells divide faster in space, which could accelerate regenerative medicine breakthroughs. Findings from this investigation, which builds on multiple past projects from this team, could further in-space manufacturing capabilities to produce stem cell-based therapies for heart disease, neurodegenerative conditions, and more.
- In collaboration with ISS National Lab Commercial Service Provider Axiom Space, open-source software leader Red Hat validated edge computing technologies on the ISS through the Red Hat Device Edge platform. Real-time data processing capabilities in orbit will be paramount to scaling R&D and manufacturing on future space platforms.
- TransAstra Corporation leveraged Voyager Technologies' Bishop Airlock to test the deployment of an inflatable capture bag system, a simple and affordable solution to space debris collection. In a growing LEO economy, the ability to capture and control space debris will be crucial for keeping the orbit around Earth safe for astronauts, satellites, and spacecraft.
- A project from Arizona State University funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation examined how germicidal ultraviolet light affects the formation of biofilms in space-based water systems. Findings from this investigation, which was done in collaboration with BioServe Space Technologies, could lead to new ways to safeguard life-support systems and crew members in space and mitigate biofilm issues on Earth.
- Multiple student-led investigations served to inspire the next generation and prepare the future space workforce. One project was from Genes in Space™, an annual student research competition founded by Boeing and miniPCR and supported by the ISS National Lab and New England Biolabs. In the competition, students in grades 7-12 propose genetics-related investigations to be conducted on the space station. This year's project explored the use of bacteriophages as therapeutic agents in space. Additionally, Higher Orbits Go For Launch! experiments from students in five states studied algae, green beans, silkworms, and slime mold in space.
