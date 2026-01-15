NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 Safely Returns to Earth After Long-Duration Science Expedition on Space Station

Crew members supported dozens of ISS National Lab-sponsored projects to advance life and physical sciences research, technology demonstrations, student experiments, and more

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's SpaceX Crew‑11 mission safely splashed down off the coast of California early Thursday morning, returning from a science expedition onboard the International Space Station (ISS). The crew's return concludes a mission dedicated to cutting‑edge research that advances humanity's presence in space and benefits life on Earth.

NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman , Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov spent more than 165 days on the space station supporting hundreds of research investigations. These studies included biology and physical sciences research, in-space manufacturing, technology development, and student‑driven experiments.

Many of these investigations were sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory®, which leverages the unique space environment to advance scientific discoveries that benefit humanity, prepare the next generation, and cultivate a sustainable economy in low Earth orbit (LEO). Below are some of the projects the Crew-11 astronauts supported during their mission.

