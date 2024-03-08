NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 Return to Earth to Air Live on NASA Platforms

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide live coverage of the agency's SpaceX Crew-7 return to Earth from the International Space Station, beginning with a change-of-command ceremony at 11:55 a.m. EDT on Sunday, March 10.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov are preparing to wrap up their nearly six-month science mission, and bring home time-sensitive research to Earth.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 poses for a photo before their mission to the International Space Station. From left to right: Mission Specialist Konstantin Borisov, Pilot Andreas Mogensen, Commander Jasmin Moghbeli, and Mission Specialist Satoshi Furukawa. Credits: SpaceX

Pending weather conditions off the coast of Florida, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the space station at 11:05 a.m. Monday, March 11, to begin the journey home, with NASA coverage beginning at 10:45 a.m. NASA and SpaceX are targeting as early as 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, for splashdown off the Florida coast.

The return and related activities will air live on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms including social media.

NASA's coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Sunday, March 10

11:55 a.m.: Crew-7 farewell remarks and change of command ceremony aboard the space station

Monday, March 11

9 a.m.: Hatch closure coverage begins

9:15 a.m.: Hatch closing

10:45 a.m.: Undocking coverage begins

11:05 a.m.: Undocking

Following conclusion of Dragon departure from station, NASA coverage will continue with audio only, with full coverage resuming ahead of the deorbit burn and splashdown.

Tuesday, March 12

4:30 a.m.: Coverage begins as the spacecraft leaves low Earth orbit, completes re-entry, and prepares for splashdown

5:35 a.m.: Splashdown

7 a.m.: Return to Earth media teleconference call with the following participants:

Steve Stich , manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program

, manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program Jeff Arend , manager for systems engineering and integration, NASA's International Space Station Office

, manager for systems engineering and integration, NASA's International Space Station Office SpaceX representative

Eric Van Der Wal , Houston office team leader, ESA

, office team leader, ESA Hiroshi Sasaki , vice president for human space flight and space exploration, JAXA

Media may ask questions via phone. For the dial-in number and passcode, media should contact the Kennedy newsroom no later than 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 11, at [email protected].

