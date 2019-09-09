Nasatka Security Announces Mobile Barrier Deliveries for US Army in Support of OCONUS Threats

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasatka Security CEO John Scolaro announced today at the annual Global Security Exchange Conference (GSX) that Nasatka Security is continuing their support for a contract with the U.S. Army through various MATOC contract avenues by providing deployment for around 100 mobile barrier units.

According to Scolaro, Nasatka Security was initially engaged in 2012 as a subcontractor under past prime contractor, Torrance, CA-based Rapiscan Systems Inc. with an order valued at over $30 million for mobile barriers, ballistic guard booths and other related integration devices on behalf of the Army Corps of Engineers. This new agreement called for about 100 units along with field support spare part packages with a combined value over $5,000,000.00 USD to be deployed at various U.S. military OCONUS facilities.

"Nasatka mobile solutions continue to out-perform other competitive systems with a 20+ year track record of durability, eased sustainability and rapid deployment capabilities. We are proud of the fact that Nasatka mobile barrier systems have been selected as an integral key solution in protecting our honorable servicemen and women from potential vehicular threats as they courageously risk their lives for our protection and freedoms," said Scolaro.

Since 2002, as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Base Defense Drop Ship Program and more recently the Integrated Base Defense (IBD) Programs, Nasatka Security has provided over 1,500 mobile barriers, 200 ballistic guard booths, and 1,200 security device interface (SDI) hardware sets to integrate a variety of new and existing force protection ECP equipment for the U.S. Army, i.e. drop arm barriers, mobile barriers and turnstiles. The mobile barriers are manufactured by Nasatka Security fabrication facilities in Clinton, MD and Boyertown, PA. and are proud to be made in the U.S.A.

September 8-12, 2019

McCormick Place, Chicago, IL booth #993



About the Global Security Exchange (GSX) Conference

Formerly the ASIS International Annual Seminar and Exhibits, the Global Security Exchange Conference (GSX) is the most relevant and pioneering security event that unites the full spectrum of the industry. Cyber, operational and physical security professionals from across the private and public sectors, allied organizations and partners and the industry's leading solution providers come to GSX for the most comprehensive security education and innovative technology in the world.

About Nasatka Security

Nasatka Security, incorporates engineering, design, manufacturing, construction and service scope(s) with the proven ability to coordinate efforts in synchronization to meet the critical time and quality expectations of the end user customer for critical infrastructure facilities including: Homeland Security, Commercial, Military, Energy, DOJ/USMS, OBO (DOS) and Data Centers. Nasatka's multi-disciplinary team provides guidance to an organization from initial needs assessment threat analysis through the implementation of customized security solutions that utilize both physical and electronic means to mitigate occurrences that will impede continuity.

For over 44 years, Nasatka Barrier, Incorporated (Dba: Nasatka Security) security solutions have met the challenging mandates of today and tomorrow's maximum-perimeter-vehicle-access-control security needs. Prior to the awakening events of 9/11 and the establishment of the Homeland Security Agency, Nasatka had been a leader in the innovation, manufacturing, installation, services of vehicular access-control and perimeter security and maximum security system solutions, having corporate offices in Clinton, Maryland and sales and service locations the USA and in the Middle East. Having installed the first steel plate "wedge" barrier in the United States (J. Edgar Hoover building in Washington, D.C.) and conducted the first DOS steel-plate barrier crash test in the United States, Nasatka's positive countermeasures consisting of active vehicle barriers (AVB) and/or passive vehicle barrier (PVB) systems to mitigate the potential damage from a vehicle-borne explosive device systems are deployed at the many of the most secured sites in the world. Nasatka solutions are designed primarily to control, detect and where necessary, stop unauthorized vehicle and pedestrian threats. Nasatka's business is a unique blend of physical and electronic security including; crash-tested active and passive vehicle and pedestrian barriers, crash-certified perimeter fencing, guard booths and turnstiles. Nasatka provides design to sustainment services to include custom design engineering, general construction, contractual 24/7 service and maintenance programs for thousands of physical security assets throughout the continental United States and globally.

SOURCE Nasatka Security

