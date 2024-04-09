NASATKA SECURITY AWARDED MULTI-BUILDING PERIMETER SECURITY PROJECT FOR WASHINGTON, DC CAMPUS

CLINTON, Md., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasatka Barrier, Incorporated (Dba: Nasatka Security) has been awarded a multi-million-dollar, firm-fixed-price, delegated design project for a Washington D.C. expansive multi-building perimeter security renovation, as announced today by Nasatka's President, John Scolaro. The contract award was granted after reviewing competitive bids from several security firms, with the selection based on "the Bidder considered best qualified for the work."

Nasatka Barrier, Incorporated (Dba: Nasatka Security) has been awarded a multi-million-dollar, firm-fixed-price, delegated design project for a Washington D.C. expansive multi-building perimeter security renovation, as announced today by Nasatka’s President, John Scolaro. The contract award was granted after reviewing competitive bids from several security firms, with the selection based on “the Bidder considered best qualified for the work.”

Tim Brand, Vice President of Nasatka Security said, "This award represents the level of project sophistication and challenges Nasatka embraces. Nasatka is honored to have been acknowledged for our expertise and capabilities to coordinate and manage all aspects of the project from design through satisfactory completion."

The project incorporates architect-engineer services, manufacturing, technical and engineering services. Nasatka will oversee construction, security integration, and sustainability services, and will work to implement a range of active access-control and passive perimeter security solutions including crash rated active vehicle barriers (AVB) of wedge and retractable bollards and both non-crash rated and crash rated passive vehicle barriers (PVB). They will use various solutions including post and rail fencing, removable, fixed static, and illuminated bollard systems.

"Nasatka was able to instill confidence in the selection process by presenting a best-of-class solution-based design, including products manufactured by Nasatka, highlighting our design experiences in this space. Nasatka possesses extensive knowledge of the intricacies in working in the greater D. C. region having thousands of active and passive barrier systems installed throughout the area with focus on large, concentrated and highly secured campuses," Scolaro said.

Since 1975, Nasatka Security has served as a trusted perimeter security solutions provider for the protection of government buildings, critical infrastructure, and high-profile events. Nasatka designs, builds, implements, and maintains various types of vehicle and perimeter barrier systems that provide the best deterrents to unauthorized access to such hard and soft-target environments.

Jim Smith, CEO of Nasatka added, "This confirms our market leadership in the growing field of access-control and perimeter protection of critical facilities, assets, and most importantly the people secured within. Nasatka's Team is focused on innovation producing effective, reliable, efficient safety and security solutions for our customers."

For nearly 5 decades, Nasatka Security, based in Clinton, Maryland, (behind Andrews AFB and 15 miles from the U. S. Capitol), has been the premier industry innovator in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of access-control and perimeter security products solutions.

Nasatka's security solutions "delay to respond" applications are positive countermeasures to control, detect, and stop unauthorized motor vehicles and pedestrians to mitigate the potential damage from vehicle-borne explosive devices. Nasatka systems are deployed at the most secure facilities in the world.

Overall, Nasatka Security's vehicle barriers and perimeter security play a vital role in safeguarding Washington, DC, against various security threats and ensuring the safety of its residents, visitors, and critical infrastructure.



For more information about Nasatka Security, please visit www.nasatka.com or stop by Nasatka's booth #5054 at the ISC West Show in Las Vegas from April 9-12, 2024 at The Venetian Expo.

About Nasatka Security

Nasatka Security, incorporates engineering, design, manufacturing, construction, and service scope(s) with the proven ability to coordinate efforts in synchronization to meet the critical time and quality expectations of the end user customer for critical infrastructure facilities including Homeland Security, Commercial, Military, Energy, DOJ/USMS, OBO (DOS) and Data Centers. Nasatka's multi-disciplinary team provides guidance to an organization from initial needs assessment threat analysis through the implementation of customized security solutions that utilize both physical and electronic means to mitigate occurrences that will impede continuity.

SOURCE Nasatka Barrier