Nasatka Security Awarded Preventative Maintenance Contract for Active Vehicle Barriers for US Air Force

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasatka Security CEO John Scolaro announced today that they were awarded an IDIQ contract (FA800319DA001) following a competitive bid to provide preventative maintenance and repairs to active vehicle barriers (AVBs) at all U.S. Air Force Bases in the Continental United States (CONUS).

"Over the past ten years, we have expanded our service division, providing maintenance and repair on thousands of active vehicle barriers of virtually every brand. We're excited to put that experience and expertise to work for the U.S. Air Force," said Nasatka Security Vice President of Service Sales Tom Mullen.



Nasatka was one of only four awardees and will compete at the task order level for individual bases issuing task order pricing requests (TOPRs) under this IDIQ contract.

According to the contract, the value is up to $45,000,000 USD overall and will cover as many as 154 USAF bases nationwide, with 66 based designated as mandatory participation. Nasatka will bring its vast experience maintaining and repairing large AVB inventories on multisite contracts. Nasatka has previously maintained over 800 AVBs for the U.S. Army (subcontractor to Siemens Government Services), 495 AVBs for the U.S. Navy (subcontractor to E & E Industries) and currently maintains over 200 AVBs for the U.S. Marshalls Service.

To learn more about Nasatka Security, please visit us at September 8-12, 2019

McCormick Place, Chicago, IL booth #993 or visit https://nasatka.com/.



About the Global Security Exchange (GSX) Conference

Formerly the ASIS International Annual Seminar and Exhibits, the Global Security Exchange Conference (GSX) is the most relevant and pioneering security event that unites the full spectrum of the industry. Cyber, operational and physical security professionals from across the private and public sectors, allied organizations and partners and the industry's leading solution providers come to GSX for the most comprehensive security education and innovative technology in the world.



About Nasatka Security

Nasatka Security, incorporates engineering, design, manufacturing, construction and service scope(s) with the proven ability to coordinate efforts in synchronization to meet the critical time and quality expectations of the end user customer for critical infrastructure facilities including: Homeland Security, Commercial, Military, Energy, DOJ/USMS, OBO (DOS) and Data Centers. Nasatka's multi-disciplinary team provides guidance to an organization from initial needs assessment threat analysis through the implementation of customized security solutions that utilize both physical and electronic means to mitigate occurrences that will impede continuity.

For over 44 years, Nasatka Barrier, Incorporated (Dba: Nasatka Security) security solutions have met the challenging mandates of today and tomorrow's maximum-perimeter-vehicle-access-control security needs. Prior to the awakening events of 9/11 and the establishment of the Homeland Security Agency, Nasatka had been a leader in the innovation, manufacturing, installation, services of vehicular access-control and perimeter security and maximum security system solutions, having corporate offices in Clinton, Maryland and sales and service locations the U.S.A. and in the Middle East. Having installed the first steel plate "wedge" barrier in the United States (J. Edgar Hoover building in Washington, D.C.) and conducted the first DOS steel-plate barrier crash test in the United States, Nasatka's positive countermeasures consisting of active vehicle barriers (AVB) and/or passive vehicle barrier (PVB) systems to mitigate the potential damage from a vehicle-borne explosive device systems are deployed at the many of the most secured sites in the world. Nasatka solutions are designed primarily to control, detect and where necessary, stop unauthorized vehicle and pedestrian threats. Nasatka's business is a unique blend of physical and electronic security including; crash-tested active and passive vehicle and pedestrian barriers, crash-certified perimeter fencing, guard booths and turnstiles. Nasatka provides design to sustainment services to include custom design engineering, general construction, contractual 24/7 service and maintenance programs for thousands of physical security assets throughout the continental United States and globally.

