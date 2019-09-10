Nasatka Security Continues Phase III Life Cycle Barrier Replacement Program at Legislative Washington, D.C. Branch

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasatka Security CEO John Scolaro announced today that the company was recently awarded Phase III of a barrier replacement program entering its third year, totaling over 60 barriers and assets in our nation's capital.

Scolaro stated, "It's a very quick turnaround period with our government agency clients when dealing with a barrier life cycle replacement program so not to impede existing traffic flow and site security; for this particular client, our window from removal to replacement is 72 hours or less. Considering the complexity of such a monumental number of barriers in such a close proximity, it can be a stressful and daunting task; however, with over 44 years of experience, we do whatever it takes to make it happen within our short time period; quickly and safely."



According to Scolaro, most perimeter security solution providers have a preventative maintenance program for traditional wedge plate barriers, bollards, nets, gates, fencing access control points and mobile barriers. For high-volume use with large facilities like government agencies, airports, nuclear facilities, ports and various other secure environments, there needs to be a lifecycle management program to ensure optimal functionality and the strict crash rating compliance.



The crash ratings were developed in 1985 (revised in 2003) by the DOS, and more recently, further developed by American Society for Testing Methods (ASTM). The product is given a specific test certification based on vehicle weight, speed and distance of penetration. Whether it's traditional wedge plate barrier or bollard, a successful lifecycle management program will identify current and future infrastructure needs, identify potential issues, risks and constraints and will allow providers to successfully rationalize impacts of various courses of action to deliver the greatest good for safety and design for the infrastructure and overall perimeter security.

According to Scolaro, Nasatka Security has been providing perimeter security solutions in and around Washington, D.C. for dozens of government agencies since its inception in 1975. Non-disclosure agreements and DOS/DOD privacy policies keep many of the organizations private to ensure maximum protection for all Nasatka Security's clients.



"If you are walking around our nation's capital and happen to see a wedge and/or bollard barrier pop-up, it's highly likely we had something to do with the installation, maintenance, and/or its lifecycle replacement history," Scolaro added.



To learn more about Nasatka Security, please visit us at September 8-12, 2019 McCormick Place, Chicago, IL booth #993 or visit https://nasatka.com/.

Global Security Exchange (GSX) is the only event that brings together security professionals from all vertical markets throughout the world to network, learn and re-invest in the industry.



About the Global Security Exchange (GSX) Conference

Formerly the ASIS International Annual Seminar and Exhibits, the Global Security Exchange Conference (GSX) is the most relevant and pioneering security event that unites the full spectrum of the industry. Cyber, operational and physical security professionals from across the private and public sectors, allied organizations and partners and the industry's leading solution providers come to GSX for the most comprehensive security education and innovative technology in the world.



About Nasatka Security

Nasatka Security, incorporates engineering, design, manufacturing, construction and service scope(s) with the proven ability to coordinate efforts in synchronization to meet the critical time and quality expectations of the end user customer for critical infrastructure facilities including: Homeland Security, Commercial, Military, Energy, DOJ/USMS, OBO (DOS) and Data Centers. Nasatka's multi-disciplinary team provides guidance to an organization from initial needs assessment threat analysis through the implementation of customized security solutions that utilize both physical and electronic means to mitigate occurrences that will impede continuity.

For over 44 years, Nasatka Barrier, Incorporated (Dba: Nasatka Security) security solutions have met the challenging mandates of today and tomorrow's maximum-perimeter-vehicle-access-control security needs. Prior to the awakening events of 9/11 and the establishment of the Homeland Security Agency, Nasatka had been a leader in the innovation, manufacturing, installation, services of vehicular access-control and perimeter security and maximum security system solutions, having corporate offices in Clinton, Maryland and sales and service locations the United States and in the Middle East. Having installed the first steel plate "wedge" barrier in the United States (J. Edgar Hoover building in Washington, D.C.) and conducted the first DOS steel-plate barrier crash test in the United States, Nasatka's positive countermeasures consisting of active vehicle barriers (AVB) and/or passive vehicle barrier (PVB) systems to mitigate the potential damage from a vehicle-borne explosive device systems are deployed at the many of the most secured sites in the world. Nasatka solutions are designed primarily to control, detect and where necessary, stop unauthorized vehicle and pedestrian threats. Nasatka's business is a unique blend of physical and electronic security including; crash-tested active and passive vehicle and pedestrian barriers, crash-certified perimeter fencing, guard booths and turnstiles. Nasatka provides design to sustainment services to include custom design engineering, general construction, contractual 24/7 service and maintenance programs for thousands of physical security assets throughout the continental United States and globally.





SOURCE Nasatka Security

