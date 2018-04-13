Nasatka Security Weighs in on the Cost of Perimeter Security at ISC West

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Among a crowd of 30,000 security experts and over 1,000 exhibiters presenting new products and technologies, 43-year-old Nasatka Security is discussing the fundamentals of perimeter security barriers for potential targets around the globe.



According to a security market analysis in January of 2017 by Grand View Research (GVR), the global perimeter security market is expected to reach USD 29.63 billion by 2025.



Nasatka' s CEO John Scolaro said, "After terrorist vehicle attacks the past few years in Nice, Barcelona, New York, Stockholm, Berlin and London, we are putting our over 40 years' experience to work supporting installations of our crash-rated solutions, as well as consulting with architects and engineers on optimal perimeter security designs. With new demand for crash-rated solutions in settings that haven't previously hardened their perimeters, there is a lot of education to be done. We're doing our best to help A&E firms produce effective perimeter security designs."



The GVR analysis also noted that the access control systems segment is anticipated to witness growth owing to large-scale implementation at IT & Telecom organizations, registering a CAGR of 7.4% over the next eight years. Additionally, increasing cross-border terrorism has resulted in high investments in military and defense markets which captured a major market share in terms of revenue and is expected to reach USD 7,851.9 million by 2025.



Nasatka' s Vice President of Service and Sales, Tom Mullen said, "We're seeing a lot of inquiries from customers who traditionally needed to control crowds and vehicle traffic, but not protect their perimeters from a vehicle attack. An attacker isn't going to heed signage or roadway markings, so it's a completely different mindset. And, of course, it's a completely different cost to harden a perimeter with crash-rated barrier solutions. That's something we're helping new customers plan for in their security plans going forward."



A biproduct from the GVR analysis reports extreme technological advancements are leading to the development of smart buildings, smart infrastructures and smart cities. Owing to this, the implementation of security systems at commercial complexes, entertainment hubs, and public sites is on the rise. The integration of security systems with internet and the latest mobile devices has made surveillance easier; however, Scolaro added that advancements like autonomous driving and unmanned and inexpensive drones has complicated the risk factors for soft targets.



"We spend a great deal of time traveling the globe to consult on, maintain and install perimeter security systems. We anticipate a significant increase in the transportation end-use market; specifically, with airports, sea ports and railway stations. This jump is largely due to security breaches across territories. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region could see the quickest growth in the global perimeter security market," Scolaro added.