NASB Financial, Inc. Announces $25 Million Stock Repurchase Program

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program of up to $25 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. The new stock repurchase program will terminate on June 1, 2027, unless earlier terminated by the Board of Directors.

The shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, through block trades or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the Company's common stock, general market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. This share repurchase plan does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and it may be suspended at any time at the Company's discretion.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," which are statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding the Company's prospects, plans, financial position and business strategy, including those statements regarding the Company's new stock repurchase program. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "foresee," "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include those identified in our filings with the OTC. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.