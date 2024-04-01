NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Redemption of Trust Preferred Securities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) (the "Company") announced today that NASB Preferred Trust I (the" Trust"), a subsidiary trust of the Company, is redeeming $25 million of outstanding trust preferred securities ("TRUPS"), which constitute all outstanding TRUPS issued by the Trust. The securities are being redeemed on April 30, 2024, at the contractual call price of 100% plus any accrued interest payable through the redemption date. All related junior subordinated debentures issued by the Company to the Trust will be repaid as part of the redemption transaction.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

