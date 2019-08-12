NASBA Names 2019 Accounting Education Research Grant Recipients

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) is pleased to announce the recipients of its Accounting Education Research Grants for 2019. Faculty and postdoctoral researchers will be awarded research grants not to exceed $25,000 in total.

This year's Accounting Education Research Grant recipients include the team of Dierdre Collier and Hannah Rozen from Fairleigh Dickinson University and Alexander Sannella of Rutgers University. Their work, "Why Master's in Accounting Students Do Not Sit for the CPA: Determinants and Perceptions of CPA Value," attempts to identify characteristics—both objective and perceptual—of graduate level accounting students who successfully complete a master's level accounting degree program without plans to sit for the exam. The team has been awarded $6,000 to purse this project.

Jason Stanfield and Kelsey Brasel of Ball State University and Heather Carrasco of Texas Tech University will receive a grant of $1,500 for their work, "What Accounting Program and Curriculum Features Influence the Likelihood of Graduates Attempting the Uniform CPA Exam?" This team will attempt to identify key characteristics of programs and curricula that experience abnormally low or high testing events. Using hand-collected program and curriculum data on all accounting programs offered by AACSB-accredited schools, as well as CPA Exam performance data provided by NASBA, they will attempt to identify drivers of graduate engagement with the CPA Exam.

Lastly, the team of Linda Quick, Denise Dickins and Rachel Hull of East Carolina University will receive a grant of $10,419 for their research on the "Most Effective Study Methods for High-Stakes Tests: The CPA Exam." They will investigate which study method or combination of study methods is the most effective way to prepare for the CPA Exam and hope their research will help future CPA Exam candidates improve their scores.

Since the program's initial launch in 2011, over $150,000 has been awarded to academic researchers representing numerous U.S. institutions. For those interested in being considered for funding in 2020, grant proposals will be accepted through March 16, 2020. To learn more about the Accounting Education Research Grants Program, to apply for a 2020 grant, or to view a listing of past recipients, CLICK HERE.

