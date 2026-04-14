NASBLA Advances National Standard in Enforcement Through Seated Sobriety Testing

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) continues to lead national efforts to enhance impaired operator detection through the development and delivery of the seated battery of standardized field sobriety tests (SFSTs).

Seated Battery of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs)

Developed to address the unique challenges of the maritime environment, the seated battery equips law enforcement officers with a practical and reliable method to assess impairment when traditional roadside testing is not feasible. By allowing evaluations to be conducted while a subject remains seated, the method minimizes environmental variables such as vessel motion, wind, and limited space — improving both consistency and defensibility in the field.

The approach is backed by peer-reviewed research. Validation studies conducted in laboratory and real-world conditions demonstrate that seated sobriety tests reliably identify impairment at or above the illegal limit and perform comparably to traditional roadside SFSTs. These findings position the seated battery as a credible and scalable national standard for BUI enforcement.

While originally developed for use on the water, the seated battery is gaining traction beyond the boating environment. Law enforcement agencies are increasingly applying the method in roadway scenarios where standard testing conditions are compromised, underscoring its versatility and operational value.

At the forefront of this effort is Todd Radabaugh, a nationally recognized subject matter expert on the seated battery of SFSTs. Radabaugh oversees the National Standard of training on behalf of NASBLA, ensuring consistency, credibility, and operational relevance across jurisdictions nationwide.

In collaboration with the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA), NASBLA is also strengthening the prosecutorial side of BUI enforcement. The National Traffic Law Center recently released Navigating the Waters of a BUI Prosecution, a comprehensive resource developed in partnership with NASBLA to support law enforcement officers and prosecutors in building stronger, more effective cases.

"The seated battery fills a critical gap in impaired operator detection," said Todd Radabaugh. "Officers need a method that works in real-world conditions — not just ideal ones. This approach gives them a reliable, defensible tool to identify impairment on the water and in other challenging environments, and that directly strengthens both enforcement and prosecution outcomes."

NASBLA remains committed to advancing a national standard of training that supports interoperability, consistency, and effectiveness across agencies. The seated battery of SFSTs continues to play a critical role in that mission.

To learn more about the seated SFST program and available training courses, visit: https://www.nasbla.org/nasblamain/training/courses/influence

SOURCE National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, Inc.