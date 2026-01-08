NASCAR and Justice Shifts Into High Gear With New Collaboration

Collection Available Now, Blending Youth Style with Motorsports

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice , the leading fashion and lifestyle brand for tween girls, is excited to announce its newest collaboration with NASCAR, bringing the high-energy world of motorsports to tween fashion through an exclusive, sport-inspired apparel collection.

This dynamic partnership blends Justice's vibrant, trend-driven aesthetic with NASCAR's iconic racing legacy, resulting in a bold collection that celebrates fandom, self-expression, and confidence. Designed for tween girls, the NASCAR x Justice collection delivers playful graphics, sporty silhouettes, and nostalgic racing details — all reimagined in a way that feels fun, wearable, and full of personality.

Launching at the start of the new year, the collection features standout hero pieces including the NASCAR x Justice Bomber Jacket, a statement layering piece with racing-inspired patches and bold color blocking, Flare Denim with a retro edge, a White Oversized Graphic Tee featuring iconic NASCAR graphics, and a cozy Heather Fleece Hoodie and Jogger set designed for all-day comfort. Each style is designed for easy mix-and-match dressing, taking tweens from school days to weekend adventures with confidence and ease.

The collection includes over 33 styles, with prices starting at $7, making it accessible for everyday wear and gifting.

"At NASCAR, we're focused on creating meaningful connections with the next generation of fans," said Megan Malayter, Vice President of Licensing and Consumer Products at NASCAR. "This collaboration with Justice allows us to engage girls and families in a fun, authentic way that brings together fashion, sport, and community."

As part of the launch, Justice has partnered with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and his family to bring the collection to life in a meaningful, family-forward way. Johnson's daughters serve as the faces of the NASCAR x Justice collection, modeling the styles and helping highlight the joyful, inclusive spirit behind the collaboration. The partnership will come to life through social content and authentic family storytelling tied to one of NASCAR's most iconic racing events.

"The NASCAR x Justice collection encourages tweens to embrace the confidence that comes with celebrating what they love, while offering guardians accessible, age-appropriate styles they can feel good about," said Elizabeth McCusker, Vice President of Marketing for Justice. "This collaboration reflects the growing influence of fandom-driven fashion and the exciting way iconic brands can connect across generations."

The collection officially launched on January 4, 2026, alongside a national sweepstakes celebrating the partnership. Fans have the opportunity to win a trip to the 2026 Daytona 500, including travel, accommodations, and access to unforgettable race-week experiences. The sweepstakes reinforces Justice's mission to create meaningful, memory-making moments for girls and families, both on and off the track.

Justice will also host an immersive branded activation at the Daytona 500, taking place February 12–15, allowing fans to experience the collection up close in a dynamic, real-world setting. The on-site experience will feature interactive, family-friendly elements, styling moments, and exclusive photo opportunities designed with young fans and families in mind.

NASCAR x Justice styles are available at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com , with expanded in-store and digital availability rolling out in the weeks following launch.

ABOUT JUSTICE

Justice is the leading tween clothing brand, empowering young girls to express their individuality through fashion. With a commitment to inclusivity, creativity, and confidence, the NASCAR x Justice collaboration continues the brand's mission of encouraging self-expression and redefining fashion for the next generation. Justice is managed by Bluestar Alliance. Additional information about Bluestar Alliance can be found at bluestaralliance.com.

ABOUT NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

