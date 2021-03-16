NASCAR Authorized Gaming Operator WynnBET Launches Mobile App as New Virginia Online Sports Betting Permit Holder

RICHMOND, Va., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASCAR partner WynnBET, the digital gaming division of Wynn Resorts, has launched the WynnBET mobile app in the Commonwealth of Virginia in conjunction with being awarded an online sports betting permit in the state. WynnBET, an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, is collaborating with NASCAR as part of a multi-year national sports betting partnership to create and promote engaging sports betting experiences for sports fans, particularly race fans, in Virginia and across the United States.

"Our new partnership with Wynn Resorts is having a positive impact as NASCAR advances its position in the rapidly evolving gaming space," said Tim Clark, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, NASCAR. "As we work closely with WynnBET to deliver a state-of-the-art race engagement tool for our race fans, we are grateful to the Virginia Lottery for leading this process and we look forward to welcoming this new experience in Virginia."

With the recent announcement from the Virginia Lottery, WynnBET is now a legal gaming operator in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the WynnBET mobile app has launched for sports betting enthusiasts to register and use throughout the state. Players who are 21 years of age or older can now download the app on Apple or Android devices with a $500 risk-free bet (terms and conditions apply).

In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation to legalize sports betting and create the process for the Virginia Lottery to grant online sports betting licenses. The WynnBET sports betting license application highlighting the partnership with Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway was among 25 submitted to the Virginia Lottery in October 2020. WynnBET is now one of six currently authorized in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

WynnBET has launched a nationally-scaled sports betting business that is built upon the strength of its best-in-class brand offering with an innovative approach to sports betting products. WynnBET offers unique products comprised of one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics and a high-quality user experience to drive engagement and to attract both new and existing loyal customers.

To download images of Chris Gordon (President Wynn Development), Tim Clark (Chief Digital Officer, NASCAR), Clay Campbell (President, Martinsville Speedway) and Dennis Bickmeier (President, Richmond Raceway) at Martinsville Speedway, click here.

NASCAR has deep-rooted history in Virginia, with two of its most iconic tracks, Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway, located in the state. With Wynn's approval in Virginia, WynnBET is now the Official Online Sportsbook of Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway, and will soon start the construction of WynnBET Lounges at each venue. While sports betting occurs through mobile devices located in the Commonwealth, the lounges will be a venue to host customers of the WynnBET platform to enjoy the hospitality for which both Wynn and NASCAR are known. Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway annually combine to host four NASCAR Cup Series races per year, the most of any state in the country.

"We congratulate our partners at WynnBET on being awarded an online sports betting permit in the Commonwealth of Virginia," said Clay Campbell, President Martinsville Speedway. "Through our NASCAR partnership, we will work together to provide fans with an unforgettable experience on and off the track as WynnBET brings a new premium experience to our loyal race fans."

"We welcome WynnBET, an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, as a licensed mobile sports betting operator in Virginia," said Dennis Bickmeier, President, Richmond Raceway. "We look forward to working closely with WynnBET as they launch the premier sports betting platform in the Commonwealth and expand our economic impact across the state."

WynnBET has expanded its portfolio of bet types offered on its mobile app this NASCAR season, including pre-race and in-play bets. Future bet types currently being explored include top-finishing drivers, driver matchups, stage winners and bets tied to the number of the winning car (over/under), among others. As the NASCAR season continues to unfold, WynnBET expects to expand its offering to include live, in-play betting through a partnership with Genius Sports and live betting product, Betgenius, as the sport continues to strengthen its position around in-play sports betting. For more information, visit WynnBET.com.

About Martinsville Speedway

Founded by H. Clay Earles in 1947, Martinsville Speedway is the only NASCAR track to host NASCAR Cup Series races every year since its inception in 1949. At .526 miles in length, the track annually hosts two NASCAR race weekends featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, along with NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races in the fall. Martinsville Speedway also annually hosts the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation's biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race. For more information about Martinsville Speedway, visit martinsvillespeedway.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty's Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

About Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway is America's Premier Short Track annually hosting two NASCAR race weekends, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series and either the NASCAR Xfinity Series or NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, on the iconic ¾-mile D-shaped oval. Richmond Raceway is a regional leader for events including sports, live music and consumer trade shows. The Richmond Raceway Complex's 1,100 plus acre multipurpose facility hosts more than 200 live events over 280 event days annually including concerts with top national recording artists at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, the region's only covered amphitheater. For more information, visit richmondraceway.com, richmondracewaycomplex.com, or vaculive.com.

About WynnBET

WynnBET is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, and Michigan, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with market access opportunities in ten states and several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud partner of the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons, with more partnerships to be announced. WynnBET was launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

