NASCAR Becomes First League Partner of BettorView

"This collaboration will allow us to deliver NASCAR-specific content to a massive number of people actively engaged with sports betting," said Joe Solosky, Managing Director, Sports Betting. "NASCAR's handle is increasing at a healthy rate and this partnership will deepen our connection with this growing audience on a national scale."

BettorView is the only multichannel solution of its kind in the gaming space, providing on-screen touch technology, brand ambassador activations and digital content marketing to more than 1,000 in-venue screens nationwide. With the start of the NASCAR Playoffs on the horizon, BettorView will showcase customized NASCAR stats, analytics and odds alongside special sports betting promotions in restaurants, bars, stadiums, and NASCAR tracks located in states where betting is legal, reaching millions of highly engaged sports fans.

"Since its inception, the vision for BettorView has been to enhance and reimagine sports fans' in-venue experiences with our technology and industry expertise. As a gaming and venue operator, it's exciting to partner with NASCAR, whose long-term strategy in the gaming space is as innovative, as it is focused on serving its fans and sportsbook partners alike," said Seth Schorr, CEO of BettorView.

BettorView created the first plug-and-play solution that brings sports betting content to hundreds of venues via its patented technology. The BettorView platform launched nation-wide in 2019, securing partnerships with top hospitality chains, independent bars, and professional sports teams. BettorView is optimized to make sure guests are engaged with the best sports and sports betting information, which increase dwell time and revenue.

"We're excited to bring our marketing and technology solutions to NASCAR and its partners, as the only multichannel solution of its kind in iGaming," said Javier Vargas, COO of BettorView. "BettorView is proud to assist NASCAR in its ability deliver measurable ROI to sportsbooks, with an emphasis on new user acquisition and increased betting activity."

In the past two years, NASCAR entered into a series of partnerships with world-class brands to better position the sport in the sports betting space. Sportradar signed on as NASCAR's integrity partner, BetGenius as its data provider, Penn National Gaming, BetMGM, and WynnBET as Authorized Gaming Operators, IMG Arena as its international streaming partner, and EquiLottery and LEAP in the lottery and virtual gaming spaces, respectively. To help fans become educated on sports betting, NASCAR recently launched NASCAR.com/betcenter and also works closely with The Action Network and VSiN.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR® consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, Americrown Service and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

About the BettorView

BettorView is the world's leading in-venue iGaming marketing and technology solution. BettorView's technology powers TVs in casinos, arenas, restaurant chains and sports bars around the United States, with its digital expertise and brand ambassador activations providing its advertising partners with a true multichannel reach across all sports viewing destinations. BettorView's team is comprised of experienced hospitality operators and sports betting technology leaders and engineers. For more information about BettorView, please email [email protected] or visit BettorView.com.

