NASCAR Champion and Superstar Kurt Busch Joins FS1 NASCAR Truck Series Booth as Driver Analyst

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch will broadcast from the FS1 booth for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoffs, beginning September 10. Kurt Busch, a Chip Ganassi Racing star brings his deep knowledge of the sport and magnetic personality to the booth, where he will be joined by FOX NASCAR's Vince Welch, Michael Waltrip, Alan Cavanna and Jamie Little.

The deal will bring Busch in for seven exciting races with the best racing trucks in the nation, all being broadcast on FS1 as follows:

Richmond, VA - Thursday, September 10 - 8:00p ET

Bristol, TN - Thursday, September 17 - 7:30p ET

Las Vegas, NV - Friday, September 25 - 9:00p ET

Talladega, AL - Saturday, October 3 - 1:00p ET

Kansas City, KS - Friday, October 16 - 7:00p ET

Martinsville, VA - Friday, October 30 - 8:00p ET

Phoenix, AZ - Friday November 6 - 8:00p ET

"My love for racing is something very special to me and I couldn't be more excited to be in the FS1 booth and commentate on these truck races," said Busch. "I'm incredibly grateful to the FOX Sports team for the opportunity to share insight along with some of the best announcers in the sport."

"FOX Sports is thrilled to have Kurt Busch in the FS1 booth for the majority of the NASCAR GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES Playoffs," said Jacob Ullman, SVP of Production & Talent Development, FOX Sports. "In his previous races with us, Kurt proved he is a natural at translating his on-track and championship experience to fans at home. We were impressed with his desire to learn more about our business, and we can't wait for him to call the run to the Truck Series championship."

Kurt Busch bio:

In 2019 Kurt Busch made the move to Chip Ganassi Racing to become the driver of the No. 1 Monster Energy Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS). During his racing career, Busch has more than 700 starts in NASCAR's top three divisions: NCS, NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS).

2020 will be the 21st season of NCS competition for the 2004 Series Champion. To date, he has more than 700 career starts in the NCS. Busch has made 13 appearances in the NASCAR Playoffs including six consecutive appearances, having finished the 2018 campaign seventh in the series final standings.

In addition to being the 2004 NCS Champion, he also has marquee wins in the NASCAR All-Star race, Coca-Cola 600 (2010) and the Daytona 500 (2017). He has also won championships in the International Race of Champions (2003) and the NASCAR Southwest Series (1999). Outside of his NASCAR successes, Busch has also made two starts in the Rolex 24 At Daytona (2005, 2008) and one start in the Indianapolis 500 (2014), where he finished sixth and was named the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

