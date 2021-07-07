NASCAR driver Landon Cassill doubles down on crypto, partners with global trading community Trade The Chain

Trade the Chain becomes the third crypto firm to partner with Cassill, and will also sponsor his car with a basket of crypto assets, which in this case includes the USDC stablecoin and SENT, which serves as the TTC Community's governance token offering voting rights on the platform and benefits across the Company's ecosystem of partners.

"Landon Cassill is a rising star in NASCAR, and his determination to succeed is a huge part of why we partnered with him," said Trade The Chain co-founder Alex Mascioli. "He is the most prominent crypto-native driver on the circuit, and we're proud to call him a member of our global community of traders."

Cassill's #4 car will be outfitted with Trade The Chain branding that joins primary sponsor Voyager Digital, a leading crypto asset brokerage. The branding will be visible on Cassill's car for the remaining 16 races this season, which includes the playoffs, the first of which will be the Credit Karma Money 250, Saturday, July 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race will also be broadcast live on NBCSN at 3:30pm ET.

Trade The Chain will also utilize the energy and excitement of the track at the remaining races to engage the crypto and motorsports community through hospitality and member-only events for their community.

"I'm excited to partner with Trade The Chain because they embody the community-first ethos that I grew up with and have fostered my fanbase around," said Cassill. "Many of my fans also trade crypto, and are part of the Trade The Chain community, and so am I, which played a huge part in me wanting to represent Trade The Chain going forward."

Trade The Chain's global Discord community has members of all ages and backgrounds across 23 time zones, all taking advantage of actionable alerts and real-time sentiment analytics including short and long-term sentiment scores, one-hour price predictions, feature-rich charting, and more. The Sentiment Token (SENT) was launched June 5 at the Bitcoin 2021 Conference in Miami as the TTC governance token, and made available to the public through a fair launch.

"Being able to use SENT as part of our payment to sponsor Landon this season is a validation of all the hard work that was put into creating this token," said Trade The Chain co-founder Ryan Gorman. "It was launched for our community, and to directly benefit them, so to have a strong crypto advocate and supporter like him agree to take it as part of our partnership shows the increasing influence of our community."

For the full list of this season's Xfinity races, visit: https://www.nascar.com/nascar-xfinity-series/2021/schedule/ .

To learn more about how sentiment plays a significant role in crypto and digital asset markets, visit www.tradethechain.com

About Trade The Chain

Trade The Chain is a market agnostic, global community of traders and crypto enthusiasts that enables anyone, regardless of skill level, background, location, or experience, to learn from each other and share strategies for success.

In addition to the interactive community, Trade The Chain also provides access to actionable sentiment indicators, real time significant development alerts, and a price prediction algorithm — data that up until now was only used by hedge funds and other financial institutions to help them make more informed trading decisions.

Trade The Chain members are able to leverage tools that give them the same advantage that more sophisticated players have, at a fraction of the cost.

Media contact

Ryan Gorman

Co-founder, Trade The Chain

[email protected]

646-820-4212

SOURCE Trade The Chain

Related Links

www.tradethechain.com

