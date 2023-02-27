NASCAR driver Natalie Decker Debuts New Colors in Honor of Splat Hair Color Partnership

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ARCA Menards Series at Daytona International earlier this month kicked off a new partnership between Natalie Decker and Splat Hair Color. Decker's No. 53 car for Emerling-Gase Motorsports debuted new paint in honor of the partnership, and Decker herself, will be debuting a new hair color herself.

"We are excited to be partnering with Natalie. She is a trailblazing woman who is modeling strength and independence," says Jenniffer Paulson, Senior VP of Marketing for Developlus. "At Splat, we believe in empowering people to be themselves and to express their individuality. So, this partnership reflects our values," she continued.

"Soon, you may see me in a fun, rebellious hair color to match my car," said Decker about the debut of her car's new look. "Hopefully, my family and crew will join me in coloring their hair too!"

Splat Hair color can be purchased at your local CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, as well as online at splathaircolor.com .

About Splat: Splat formulas are Cruelty-Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, & Gluten Free. Splat is a woman- and family-owned business, and most of our products are made in Southern California. Products range from temporary foam color, toners, semi-permanent and bold permanent hair color with no bleach and bold permanent hair color. Splat products are available at a variety of retailers, including Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite-Aid, and Walgreens and Whole Foods ranging in price from $6.99-$14.99. Visit splathaircolor.com for more information.

About Developlus : Developlus, a family-founded, female-owned, hair care products company based in Southern California, was founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. As leaders in color and formula development, Developlus has always valued the importance of inclusion and diversity within the workplace and empowering everyday women to be themselves and declare their independence and individuality through hair color. Developlus is accredited and certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business National Council (WBENC), the most relied upon certification standard for women-owned businesses, authenticating that Developlus is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and managed by women.

Developlus manufactures on-site to ensure each, and every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while most products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

