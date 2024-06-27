NASCAR Power RFK Racing Revs Up by Deploying SYSPRO Cloud ERP

SYSPRO Partners with RFK to further demonstrate strategic commitment to technological excellence and advancement

TUSTIN, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSPRO , a global provider of ERP software , today announced that RFK Racing , an eight-time championship NASCAR team, has selected SYSPRO Cloud ERP to enhance finance and manufacturing operations.

RFK Racing is digitally transforming its operations with SYSPRO's flexible ERP platform that easily integrates with its existing systems. This gives leaders drill-down dashboards with real-time data and provides robust capabilities for both finance and manufacturing. RFK Racing will immediately use the ERP platform to manage its financials, and soon plans to leverage it to manage and automate manufacturing operations.

Building, maintaining and readying cars for a NASCAR race is a complex endeavor. Before each race, RFK Racing's cars are disassembled, inspected and reassembled. Every part, no matter how small, is serialized and must be replaced after a fixed number of races. The company assembles its cars ' carbon-fiber exteriors, and prints vinyl wraps with sponsor logos for each start, both for its own cars and for those of other teams.

Every car works towards a hard deadline, because when the green flag drops, a car that isn't ready won't be competing. Additionally, NASCAR inspects every car prior to each race to ensure that each conforms to precise specifications — a car out of compliance doesn't race.

"Everything we do is about 'getting to green,' while leading with technology. SYSPRO's incredible reputation for manufacturing gives us confidence that they are the best ERP partner to help us cross the finish line as a winner," said Brad Keselowski, two-time NASCAR champion and co-owner of RFK Racing.

"We're impressed with how easily SYSPRO integrates with our specialized software systems and automates key financial processes," said Phil Roberts, CFO, RFK Racing. "We're looking forward to leveraging its manufacturing operations capabilities."

"SYSPRO is proud to be RFK Racing's ERP partner," said Brian Rainboth, CEO of SYSPRO Americas. "SYSPRO Cloud ERP is engineered to help companies like RFK Racing accelerate their digital transformation journey. This partnership isn't just about crossing the finish line—it's about leading the pack in innovation and performance both on and off the track. We look forward to seeing RFK Racing leverage our solution to drive success in this high-stakes, fast-paced industry."

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com .

