NASCLA Coordinates Nationwide Enforcement Initiative to Strengthen Contractor Oversight

16 STATE MEMBERS UNITE IN TARGETED ACTION AGAINST UNLICENSED CONTRACTORS

PHOENIX, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies (NASCLA) proudly concluded its 2025 National Coordinated Enforcement Effort — a major, nationwide initiative uniting 16 state contractor licensing agencies in a powerful, multi-state collaboration. Building on the record-setting success of the 2024 campaign, this year's effort once again demonstrated the collective strength and impact of NASCLA's State Members in protecting consumers, promoting compliance, and holding unlicensed contractors accountable across the country. Participating agencies included Alabama (2), Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina (2), Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

This nationwide campaign was designed to enhance public awareness and strengthen the role of state regulatory agencies in protecting consumers and maintaining fair competition within the construction industry. Through collaborative enforcement and outreach, NASCLA's State Members worked together to ensure contractors and tradespeople were operating in compliance with state licensing and registration requirements. The initiative brought together investigative divisions, communications teams, agency leadership, and media partners to maximize its impact.

By working collectively, participating states advanced NASCLA's mission to safeguard the public, discourage unlicensed activity, and uphold integrity within the construction marketplace. The coordinated effort not only addressed growing concerns about unlicensed contracting but also aimed to educate consumers and promote compliance across the nation.

Throughout the enforcement period, October 13 – 24, 2025, NASCLA State Members visited over 2,936 jobsites and documented 922 cases and complaints related to potential violations of state licensing laws. As a result, regulatory agencies took immediate action through administrative penalties, criminal citations, legal proceedings, and the launch of additional investigations.

"This year's coordinated enforcement effort once again shows the power of collaboration among our state members," said Angie Whitaker, CAE, NASCLA Executive Director. "Together, we're strengthening contractor licensing enforcement, protecting consumers, and supporting a fair marketplace for qualified professionals. I'm deeply grateful for the leadership and commitment of each participating agency as we continue leading the way and advancing construction regulation to curb unlicensed activity and promote public trust—especially during times of increased construction demand and disaster recovery."

