NASCO's CEO, John Ladaga, Announces Retirement After 18 Years of Leadership

Lori Logan named as successor

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- John Ladaga announced today that he will retire as CEO of NASCO — a provider of innovative healthcare technology for leading health plans across the nation — effective April 1, 2025, after 18 years of transformative leadership. Lori Logan, currently President of NASCO, has been appointed as the company's next President and CEO, effective April 1, 2025.

"After nearly 20 unforgettable years at NASCO, the time has come for me to retire and enter a new chapter," said John Ladaga, CEO of NASCO. "This decision is bittersweet, as NASCO, our mission, our customers, and our associates have been a profound part of my life's journey. NASCO has always been more than just a company to me — we are a family — and it is the close relationships that we share with each other and also with our customers that I will miss the most."

In his 18 years at the company's helm, Ladaga remained focused on his vision to make NASCO a more comprehensive supplier of solutions for health plans, while continuing to improve efficiencies and lower costs for its customers. He not only led the charge to continually improve NASCO's product offerings, but also transformed how the company operates.

Throughout his tenure, Ladaga chartered many new paths. He enabled NASCO to expand its offerings beyond national account business to include individual, small group, and government business, driving a sustained annual increase of 80 percent in claims volumes as well as a sustained increase in members served by 130 percent. Ladaga diversified the company's revenue with the introduction of NCompass, NASCO's customer servicing solution, which now serves 14.5 million members. He also was instrumental in reducing the company's pricing structure by 10 percent, even while including additional functionality.

Under Ladaga's leadership, the company has been able to continually increase its reinvestment in product development annually in a self-funded manner without incurring any debt. Ladaga has led NASCO through periods of extensive transformation, growth, and innovation, while centering on the company's unyielding partnership with its customers.

"While my time at NASCO is coming to a close, it is certainly not the end of NASCO's extraordinary story," continued Ladaga. "I am thrilled to announce that Lori Logan will be taking the reins as NASCO's President and CEO, effective April 1, 2025."

Logan brings a wealth of experience, a deep commitment to NASCO's mission, and a clear vision for the company's future. Since joining the NASCO team in 2023 as the company's Chief Product and Growth Officer, Logan has been acutely focused on driving the transformation of the company's products and services as well as the company's growth. As President and CEO, she will lead NASCO to even greater heights as the company continues to innovate and empower the future healthcare ecosystem.

About NASCO

NASCO, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, is empowering health plans to deliver market-leading products and achieve affordability by driving benefit innovation and accelerating speed to market. Born from the Blues, for the Blues, the company provides innovative healthcare technology for leading health plans across the nation, and it delivers the capabilities and develops the solutions that create healthier outcomes for healthier lives. Learn more at nasco.com.

SOURCE NASCO