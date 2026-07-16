NASDAQ: ADMA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Encourages ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) ("ADMA" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired ADMA common stock during the period from August 9, 2024 through March 25, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired ADMA securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 10, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Headquartered in Ramsey, NJ, ADMA is a biopharmaceutical company focused on specialty biologics, including treatments for immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its flagship product, ASCENIV, is a liquid immune globulin solution used to treat Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency.

On March 24, 2026, financial analyst Culper Research published a report titled, "ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA): Channel Stuffing, an Undisclosed Related Party Distributor, and –3% Real Growth in 2025 vs. +20% Reported." The report alleged that in 2025, ADMA was able to "report revenue growth that was never there" by inducing one of its distributors to "stock excess ASCENIV by offering rebates and extended payment terms…." According to Culper Research, had ADMA not engaged in this alleged channel stuffing scheme, it would have experienced revenue declines of 3% in 2025 instead of the reported 20% growth.

On this news, ADMA shares declined $2.26 per share, or 16%, from a closing price of $13.59 per share on March 23, 2026, to a close of $11.33 per share on March 24, 2026. Shares fell an additional $1.70 per share (15%) the following day, closing at $9.63 per share on March 25, 2026.

If you are an ADMA investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague