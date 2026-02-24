NASDAQ: BYND INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Investors of a March 24, 2026 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) ("Beyond Meat" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Beyond Meat securities during the period from February 27, 2025 through November 11, 2025 (the "Class Period"), inclusive.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Beyond Meat securities during the Class Period may, no later than March 24, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Beyond Meat, headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., develops and markets plant-based meat products under the "Beyond" brand name.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented Beyond Meat's financial condition by failing to disclose that the book value of certain long-lived assets exceeded their fair value, making a material non-cash impairment charge likely. Through a series of disclosures beginning on October 24, 2025, Beyond Meat revealed $77.4 million in impairment charges stemming from certain long-lived assets, resulting in declines in the Company's stock price and significant harm to investors.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

