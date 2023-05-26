Nasdaq Deficiency Letter

News provided by

ETAO International Co., Ltd.

26 May, 2023, 16:49 ET

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18, 2023, Etao International Co., Ltd. (the "Company") received a deficiency letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it no longer complies with Nasdaq's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to its failure to file Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2022 (the "Filing"). Nasdaq informed the Company that it has sixty (60) calendar days to submit a plan (the "Plan") to Nasdaq detailing how the Company plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's proposed Plan, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to one hundred-eighty (180) calendar days from the filing's due date, or until November 13, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Rules.

In determining whether Nasdaq accepts the Company's Plan, Nasdaq will consider things as the likelihood of the filing, along with any subsequent periodic filings that will be due, can be filed within the 180 day period, the Company's past compliance history and the reasons for the late filing; among other things. The Company is currently working on the Plan to regain compliance with respect to the Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) to meet the requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. 

CONTACT:
Wilson Liu
347-306-5134

SOURCE ETAO International Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

ETAO International Entered Into Standby Equity Purchase Agreement of Up To $150 Million with YA II PN, Ltd.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.