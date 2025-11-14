Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center Research Identifies Top 20 MSAs As America's Entrepreneurial Growth Engines

Supported by JPMorganChase and Nasdaq, the new report explores the factors driving the top 20 metro regions for angel investing and SBA 504 scale-up lending

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center today released the Top 20 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) as America's Entrepreneurial Growth Engines study, conducted as part of its ongoing research supported by JPMorganChase and Nasdaq.

The report identifies the 20 metropolitan regions that lead the nation's accredited angel investing infrastructure and the majority of SBA 504 scale-up lending. The findings evidence that the same metros driving early-stage innovation are also where established main street enterprises are expanding. The conditions that are consistent across these ecosystems are education hubs, migration, and legislative focus.

"These 20 metros are proving that access to angel equity and SBA-backed debt aren't competing forces – they're parallel engines driving both innovation and scale-up expansion," said Nicola Corzine, CEO & Executive Director of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center. "Geography is one of America's greatest equalizers in entrepreneurship."

"The Advancing Regional Innovation Economies report shows how people and place shape opportunity, highlighting the entrepreneurs, educators, investors, and civic leaders driving growth and community health. JPMorganChase is proud to support this work because small businesses are the backbone of the economy and understanding what powers successful innovation helps more businesses and communities thrive," said Shaolee Sen, Executive Director, Small Business Global Philanthropy, Corporate Responsibility, JPMorganChase.

"This research brings into greater focus the entrepreneurial prosperity that comes from combining multiple capital on-ramps, education, policy and growing communities," said Jailan Griffiths, Global Head of Purpose, Nasdaq.

Migration & Education as Growth Multipliers

Sunbelt metros such as Austin, Orlando, and Charlotte exhibit the highest domestic migration flows, while coastal hubs including San Diego, Seattle, and San Francisco continue to attract international talent. Smaller metros like Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Albany lead in graduates-per-capita, outpacing many larger hubs. Across the Top 20, each region averages more than 15 universities – double the national average – creating deep social capital networks that sustain entrepreneurship at scale.

Policy Environment

Every Top 20 metro scored between 3 and 5 on the Entrepreneurial Policy Activity Index, while most non-Top 20 regions scored between 1 and 2, which shows the correlation between legislative focus and entrepreneurial outcomes.

America's Top 20 Entrepreneurial Growth MSAs

MSA Notable Anchors Albany–Schenectady–Troy, NY SUNY Albany, RPI Austin–Round Rock, TX UT Austin, Tesla, Oracle HQs San Diego–Carlsbad, CA UCSD, SDSU San Francisco–Oakland–Hayward, CA UC Berkeley, UCSF Pittsburgh, PA CMU, University of Pittsburgh Atlanta–Sandy Springs–Roswell, GA Georgia Tech, Emory, HBCUs Charlotte–Concord–Gastonia, NC–SC UNC Charlotte, Finance/Tech expansions Columbus, OH Ohio State, Semiconductor corridor Seattle–Tacoma–Bellevue, WA University of Washington, Veeam HQ Baltimore–Columbia–Towson, MD Johns Hopkins, UMBC Virginia Beach–Norfolk–Newport News, VA–NC Old Dominion, Norfolk State Riverside–San Bernardino–Ontario, CA UC Riverside, Logistics hub Los Angeles–Long Beach–Anaheim, CA UCLA, USC, Caltech New Orleans–Metairie, LA Tulane, UNO Richmond, VA VCU, Policy anchors Minneapolis–St. Paul–Bloomington, MN–WI UMN Twin Cities, MedTech HQs Washington–Arlington–Alexandria, DC–VA–MD–WV Georgetown, GWU, UMD Orlando–Kissimmee–Sanford, FL UCF, Hospitality/Tourism HQs Portland–Vancouver–Hillsboro, OR–WA OHSU, Semiconductor & footwear execs Kansas City, MO–KS UMKC, Logistics & sports infrastructure

The full report, Top 20 MSAs as America's Entrepreneurial Growth Engines, is available at https://www.nasdaqcenter.org/arie.

About Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center is a non-profit committed to growing access and resources for entrepreneurs. The Center meets the real-time needs of founders through educational programming and advances entrepreneurial opportunity by sharing insights with policy leaders, capital allocators and academic partners.

