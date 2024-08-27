Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center's Groundbreaking Partnership with Asia Innovation Hub in Taiwan

Educational and accelerator resources aimed to foster innovation and entrepreneurial growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center (the "Nasdaq Center"), proudly announces its first educational partnership in Asia, established with the Asia Innovation Hub. This pioneering initiative, forged through a strategic sponsorship with the Taiwan Eastbound Alliance - Landing America (TeaLA) and National Taiwan University's College of Management, marks a major step forward in fostering innovation and entrepreneurial growth across Asia.

The Asia Innovation Hub is set to become a cornerstone of entrepreneurial activity in the region, offering a wide array of executive education, resources, mentorship, and global networking opportunities. By combining the strengths of the Nasdaq Center, TeaLA, and National Taiwan University (NTU), this partnership aims to create an ecosystem where startups can flourish and scale internationally.

"This partnership is a tremendous opportunity to expand our global mission of empowering entrepreneurs. We look forward to bringing our resources and expertise to Asia, a region teeming with innovation," said Nicola Corzine, Founding CEO of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center.

Starting in mid-December 2024, entrepreneurs based in Asia will have the opportunity to apply to the Nasdaq Center's flagship Milestone Makers program. Participants will join an international community of 283 founders who have collectively raised $900 million in growth capital. Additionally, the Center will co-create educational and resource opportunities to support entrepreneurial leadership development in the region, expanding its network of 97,000+ global entrepreneurs.

Key Figures Behind the Partnership:

Dr. Edison Chen , CEO of Taiwan Eastbound Alliance - Landing America (TeaLA), highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership. "This collaboration is set to become a cornerstone for Asian growth companies aiming for global success. By connecting with the Nasdaq Center, we are poised to open new doors for entrepreneurs to thrive on the world stage. This immersion education will also elevate the executive education of Asia to the next height, focusing on the global capital market execution."

Dr. Ming Hsieh, Associate Dean at the College of Management, National Taiwan University (NTU), emphasized the educational impact of the partnership. "Integrating our academic prowess with the Nasdaq Center's entrepreneurial expertise offers our students and faculty a unique opportunity to engage with global innovation ecosystems through the lens of global Taiwan business in the field of semiconductor, precision manufacturing, electronics, renewal energy, and restaurants (such as Din Tai Fung)."

David Chen, Vice Director of Business Development for Greater China at Nasdaq, awarded Global Nasdaq Ambassador in 2023, underscored the broader implications of the partnership. "This initiative is not only a bridge between Asia and Silicon Valley but also a catalyst for economic development and innovation across the region."

Dr. Jyh-Huei Kuo, Chairperson of TeaLA voiced his enthusiasm for the collaboration. "I am super excited about the execution of this partnership agreement between TeaLA and the Nasdaq Center. The innovative Milestone Makers education programming will be transformative for our entrepreneurial community, across Asia, by dedicating the Asia Innovation Center hosted at National Taiwan University," said Mr. Kuo.

Dr. Cervantes Lee, newly appointed as the Executive Director for the Asia Innovation Hub, brings a wealth of experience from both academia and industry to his role. Known as the "Panda Express Professor" at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he currently teaches hospitality business, Dr. Lee is a proud alumnus of NTU, holding a B.A. in Economics (1997) and an M.B.A. in Finance (2001). He also earned a Doctorate in Restaurant Education from the University of Southern California (2021) and an M.S. in Real Estate Development from MIT (2008). Before transitioning to academia, Dr. Lee had an impressive 20-year career in principal investment, acquiring assets worth $100 billion. Reflecting on his new position, Dr. Lee expressed, "I am humbled by the trust from the Nasdaq Center, TeaLA, and NTU, and I look forward to driving innovation across Asia and connecting to the global Nasdaq capital markets."

Dr. Lee's appointment was celebrated by Dr. Shing-Yang Hu, Dean of the College of Management at National Taiwan University, and Nicola Corzine, Founding CEO of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, heralding a new era of cross-Pacific collaboration and entrepreneurial growth through the heart of Asia.

About Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center:

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center (the Nasdaq Center), established in 2014 with support from the Nasdaq Educational Foundation, is a non-profit committed to growing access and resources for entrepreneurs worldwide. The Nasdaq Center meets the real time needs of entrepreneurs through educational programming and then shares its learnings with policy-leaders, capital allocators and academic institutions. For more information please visit: http://thecenter.nasdaq.org/

About Taiwan Eastbound Alliance - Landing America:

Taiwan Eastbound Alliance - Landing America (TeaLA) is a leading organization that bridges the entrepreneurial ecosystems of Taiwan, Taiwan's business partners, and the United States, providing growth companies with the resources and networks needed to expand globally. Currently, TeaLA has presence in Taiwan, Germany, Czech Republic, Vietnam, Philippines, Japan and the USA. TeaLA's primary objective is to unite the strengths of industry, government, academia, and research, in harmony with the invaluable insights of global Taiwan businesses. The goal of TeaLA is to enhance the business partnership across Asia region, Europe and the Americas.

https://www.teala.com.tw/en/

About National Taiwan University's College of Management:

National Taiwan University (NTU), established in 1928, is Taiwan's leading institution of higher education. NTU offers diverse programs across 16 colleges, including fields such as science, engineering, medicine, humanities, social sciences and management. With over 30,000 students and a distinguished faculty, NTU is a beacon of knowledge and innovation in East Asia. The College of Management at NTU, with around 3,700 students, has been AACSB-accredited since 2010. The College is rapidly growing, aiming to meet societal needs and enhance Taiwan's economic status and global influence. Students are trained with innovative ideas, broad vision, and teamwork spirit, cultivating high-level managers and future international leaders.

https://management.ntu.edu.tw/en/

