NASDAQ: GEMI: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Gemini Space Station, Inc. (GEMI)

Did you buy GEMI Class A common stock and/or securities between September 12, 2025, and February 17, 2026?

Affected GEMI Investor Summary

Who: Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI)

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities class action lawsuit filed Class Period: September 12, 2025 through February 17, 2026

September 12, 2025 through February 17, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: May 15, 2026

May 15, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with its IPO.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with its IPO. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com ) , a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Gemini Space Station, Inc. (Gemini) (NASDAQ: GEMI) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired: 1) Gemini Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the company's registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Gemini's IPO conducted on or about September 12, 2025; and/or 2) Gemini securities between September 12, 2025 and February 17, 2026, both dates inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Methvin v. Gemini Space Station, Inc., et al, Case No. 1:26-cv-02261 (S.D.N.Y.). Investors have until May 15, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Gemini Class A common stock and/or Gemini securities and have lost money on your investment, you are encouraged to contact KTMC attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at:

📞 (484) 270-1453

📧 [email protected]

🌐 https://www.ktmc.com/gemi-gemini-space-station-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gemi&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Learn more about Gemini Space Station, Inc. on YouTube:

GEMINI SPACE STATION, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, in the Offering Documents (the company's registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Gemini's IPO) and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gemini had overstated the viability of its core business as a crypto platform; (2) Gemini had overstated the company's commitment to and/or the viability of growing its business through expanding its international operations; (3) accordingly, Gemini's post-IPO financial and business prospects were overstated; (4) all of the foregoing raised a non-speculative risk that Gemini was poised for an expensive and disruptive restructuring; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why did Gemini's Stock Drop?

On February 5, 2026, Gemini announced a corporate pivot to "Gemini 2.0", describing three dramatic changes to Gemini's operations: (1) Gemini's prediction market would be "more front and center in our experience"; (2) Gemini would reduce its workforce by 25%; and (3) Gemini would exit the United Kingdom, European Union, and Australian markets. On this news, Gemini's Class A common stock price fell $0.64 per share, or 8.72%, to close at $6.70 per share on February 5, 2026.

Then, on February 17, 2026, Gemini announced the departure of its Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and its Chief Legal Officer. Gemini also released preliminary unaudited estimates of its full year 2025 financial results, which revealed an approximate 40% increase in the company's operating expenses. On this news, Gemini's Class A common stock price fell $0.97 per share, or 12.9%, to close at $6.585 per share on February 17, 2026.

At the time the complaint was filed, Gemini's Class A common stock traded at $5.96 per share, a 78.7% decline from the company's $28.00 per share IPO price.

WHAT GEMI INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by May 15, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR GEMINI SPACE STATON, INC. INVESTORS:

Gemini investors may, no later than May 15, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Gemini investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP