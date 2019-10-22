Nasdaq Has a New Partner in Europe - Tech Company C&F

Nasdaq Boardvantage® is a platform made to support Boards and C-Suites in their work. The platform comes with a secure and user-friendly interface. Thanks to its built-in intuitive notification and collaboration tools, biometric login and encryption, Nasdaq Boardvantage® helps Board members and higher executives manage critical tasks.

"We at C&F have been developing our own Governance, Risk & Compliance product for a number of years now. The partnership with Nasdaq broadens the scope of the solutions we can offer, particularly with regard to the management of the largest organizations, which expect only the best practices in GRC," says Piotr Rudnicki, founder and owner of C&F.

"As more organizations across Europe see the value in adopting board portal and collaboration technology, we are pleased to partner with C&F to connect with governance professionals in Germany and Poland who are looking to enhance their corporate governance practices," says Michael Bartels, President of Nasdaq Governance Solutions.

RegTech is one of the fastest growing areas and according to KPMG forecasts, investments in RegTech solution implementations in 2022 will amount to $76 billion, compared to a mere $1bn in 2017.

"Solutions from this area are not only used in Finance, but also other highly regulated sectors, like Life Sciences or Pharmaceuticals, which we work with on a daily basis" says Jan Ansimowicz, Director of Risk and Compliance Solutions at C&F. "Nasdaq Boardvantage® adds a management component to our competences in risk control and compliance. With this complement to our offering, we can co-operate with organizations across the globe."

C&F provides technological solutions to facilitate digital transformation and effective data management in highly regulated sectors (RegTech). For two decades C&F has been successfully completing projects for organizations spanning a wide variety of sectors: Life Science, Pharma, Insurance, Finance, and Banking, implementatig Big Data/AI, Business Intelligence and GRC product and services. C&F operates globally in more than 60 countries, supporting numerous "Fortune 500" organizations.

