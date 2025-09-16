NASDAQ: LFMD INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Investors of an October 27, 2025 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC , national plaintiffs' law firm, announces a class action lawsuit against LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) ("LifeMD" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares during the period from May 7, 2025 through August 5, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired LifeMD securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 27, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

LifeMD, headquartered in New York, New York, is a telehealth provider offering direct-to-patient virtual care and pharmacy services.

According to the suit, LifeMD issued materially false and/or misleading statements regarding its business and financial outlook. Specifically, the Company is accused of overstating its competitive position and raising its 2025 guidance without adequately accounting for escalating customer acquisition costs—particularly within its RexMD segment and for obesity-related drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound.

When the true facts were revealed, LifeMD shares fell 44%, or $5.31 per share, in a single trading session.

If you are a LifeMD investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Director of Portfolio and Institutional Client Monitoring Services

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

