NASDAQ: LKQ Lawsuit Notice: Investors in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is currently pending for certain investors in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) prior to February 2023, and continue to hold any of thoseNASDAQ: LKQ shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 22, 2026, an investor inNASDAQ: LKQ shares over alleged securities laws violations by LKQ Corporation. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that FinishMaster was losing major customers from the time the acquisition was announced and its business could not sustain, let alone grow, LKQ's eroding market share and that to the extent that LKQ purported to warn of the risks regarding the Uni-Select acquisition and FinishMaster integration, LKQ failed to disclose that such risks had already materialized and were negatively impacting LKQ's operational and financial performance.

Those who purchased shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.