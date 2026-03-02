NASDAQ: MCW: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Proposed Take Private Transaction and Encourages Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCW) Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, has launched an investigation into Mister Car Wash, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MCW) board of directors and its controlling stockholder, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., for potential breaches of their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with a potential take-private sale of Mister Car Wash that would cash out minority stockholders for $7 per share.

What is the Proposed Transaction?

On February 18, 2026, Mister Car Wash, Inc. announced that it had entered into an agreement with its controlling stockholder, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., which owns 67% of the company's common stock, to take the company private and cash out the minority stockholders. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Leonard Green will take the company private for $7.00 per share in cash and the company is not holding or requiring an affirmative vote of Mister Car Wash's minority stockholders in order for the acquisition to proceed.

If you are a current Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCW) stockholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at:

📞 (484) 270-1453

📧 [email protected]

🌐 https://www.ktmc.com/mcw-mister-car-wash-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=mcw&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

