NASDAQ: MREO INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (NASDAQ: MREO) Investors of an April 6, 2026 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) ("Mereo" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased American Depositary Shares ("ADS") issued by Mereo during the period from June 5, 2023 through December 26, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Mereo securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 6, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Mereo is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for rare and serious diseases. The Company is headquartered in London, UK.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants issued overwhelmingly positive statements to investors concerning the ORBIT and COSMIC Phase 3 programs, clinical trials to test setrusumab as a treatment for Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

When, on December 29, 2025, Mereo disclosed that neither study achieved its primary endpoint of reducing the annualized clinical fracture rate, the price of its ADS dropped more than 87%, from a closing price of $2.31 per share on December 26, 2025 to a close of $0.29 per share on December 29, 2025.

