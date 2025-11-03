NASDAQ: MRX INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) Investors of a December 8, 2025 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) ("Marex" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased Marex shares during the period of May 16, 2024 through August 5, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Marex securities during the Class Period may, no later than December 8, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Marex, headquartered in London, provides global financial services including trading, clearing, and risk management.

According to the Complaint, on August 5, 2025, NINGI Research released an extensive report detailing financial improprieties by Marex, including that the Company had engaged in a multi-year accounting scheme involving opaque off-balance-sheet entities, fictitious intercompany transactions, and misleading disclosures designed to conceal losses, inflate profits, and mask risk exposure. The report identified numerous multi-million-dollar discrepancies in intercompany receivables and loans across over 56 entities.

It is further alleged that Marex concealed nearly $1 billion in off-balance-sheet derivatives through a Luxembourg fund controlled by the Company, generating non-cash profits and inflating operating cash flow by misclassifying structured note issuance as income.

Following the report, Marex's stock price dropped $2.33, or 6.2%, closing at $35.31 amid heavy trading volume, causing investor losses.

If you are a Marex investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Director of Portfolio & Institutional Client Monitoring Services

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague