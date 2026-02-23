NASDAQ: QURE INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Investors of an April 13, 2026 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) ("uniQure" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired uniQure securities during the period from September 24, 2025 through October 31, 2025 (the "Class Period").

uniQure, headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, is a biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for severe diseases, including Huntington's disease (HD).

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the design of uniQure's Pivotal Study of its drug AMT-130 to treat HDwas not fully approved by the FDA, including comparing results to the ENROLL-HD external historical data set; and (2) Defendants downplayed the likelihood that uniQure would have to delay its BLA timeline to perform additional studies.

On November 3, 2025, uniQure disclosed that the FDA did not agree that the Phase I/II data could serve as primary evidence for a BLA submission and that the timing of a BLA submission for AMT-130 was now unclear. This caused the Company's stock to fall more than 49%, from a closing price of $67.69 per share on October 31, 2025 to a close of $34.29 per share on November 3, 2025, the next trading day.

