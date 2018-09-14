Nasdaq to Provide Morningstar with Nasdaq Basic Real-Time Market Data on Global Scale

"We are thrilled to be working alongside Nasdaq as we integrate Nasdaq Basic data across our global market data feed solution," said Matt Spedden, Morningstar's head of product management, data and research products. "At Morningstar, we are committed to not only expanding our data dictionary to meet the needs of the markets, but also to assist the end user, or in most cases, the advisor, who is focused on a holistic financial plan for their clients. This move will allow us to expand the data and content available to investors, echoing our belief in transparency and market access to help investors reach their financial goals."

"Nasdaq began with the notion that our financial markets should be transparent and easy to use for everyone," said Oliver Albers, senior vice president and head of strategic partnerships for Nasdaq's Global Information Services. "Nasdaq Basic has saved investors more than $243 million since its launch in 2009 and savings are expected to reach $253 million by the end of 2018. Expanding the reach of Nasdaq Basic through our collaboration with Morningstar is a significant step towards making important market information accessible to all. Their extensive reach across geographies and focus on helping retail investors understand the markets fits perfectly with our mission."

Nasdaq Basic is the leading exchange-provided alternative for real-time Best Bid and Offer and Last Sale information for all U.S. exchange-listed stocks based on trade reports from the Nasdaq Market Center and the FINRA/Nasdaq Trade Reporting Facility™ (TRF™). With Basic, firms and their users can feel confident about choosing a Level 1 alternative that provides it all — accuracy, liquidity, coverage, accessibility and cost-savings. More information on Nasdaq Basic is available here.

Morningstar's high-quality data and research provide independent perspectives and support portfolio analytics worldwide. Through its global market data feed solution, Morningstar offers broad market coverage, proprietary equity statistics, and flexible delivery options. More information is available here.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with more than $203 billion in assets under advisement and management as of June 30, 2018. The company has operations in 27 countries.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ :NDAQ ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

