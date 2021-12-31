NASDAQ:NLOK (Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:NLOK, Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:NLOK, FormerlyNASDAQ:SYMC) that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching.

The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for over $70 million dollars.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:NLOK, FormerlyNASDAQ:SYMC) investors that purchased between MAY 11, 2017 and OCTOBER 31, 2018 are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our NASDAQ:NLOK (FormerlyNASDAQ:SYMC) Lawsuit Settlement website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case. Your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. If you do not act, you may permanently forfeit your right to recover on this claim.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period the company made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: Symantec's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient, Symantec's later disclosed "reporting of certain Non-GAAP measures including those that could impact executive compensation programs" would lead to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the SEC, and as a result, Symantec's public statements were materially false and misleading. As such, the rights of investors in the company may have been negatively affected.

