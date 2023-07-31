NASFM Recognizes ExxonMobil with the Norman Y. Mineta Excellence in Transportation Safety Award

Award Recognizes Exemplary Commitment to Transportation Safety

BRUSLY, La., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of State Fire Marshals (NASFM), a national organization whose members include the most senior fire officials in the United States, is delighted to honor ExxonMobil with the esteemed Norman Y. Mineta Excellence in Transportation Safety Award.

NASFM President, Chief Michael Desroches, and NASFM Executive Director, Chief Butch Browning, present the Norman Y. Mineta Excellence in Transportation Safety Award to Saul Flota, ExxonMobil Vice President of Operations
The ExxonMobil organization is recognized for having one of the safest years in Exxon Mobil Pipeline Company's (EMPCo) history and their industry-leading safety preparations for the upcoming buildout of a network of CO2 and H2 pipelines. By empowering personnel to identify and strengthen critical safeguards to mitigate risk in potential consequence areas, ExxonMobil takes on the challenge of emerging fuels pipelines and storage facilities while maintaining exceptional safety standards.

The Norman Y. Mineta Excellence in Transportation Safety Award is an honor awarded to individuals or organizations who have shown a significant and lasting contribution to product, material and human safety. Named after its first recipient, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Norman Y. Mineta, the award recognizes achievements in transportation safety standards that exceed the minimum requirements.

"The way ExxonMobil engages with fire fighters is a great example of how companies and first responders should work together to yield the highest level of public safety and awareness," said Chief Butch Browning, NASFM Executive Director.

"It is an honor to receive this award on behalf of ExxonMobil. We are proud that our focus on safety and operational excellence is recognized by one of our most important stakeholders, first responders," said Steve Yatauro, ExxonMobil Pipeline Company President.

Since 2005, 11 organizations or individuals have received the Norman Y. Mineta Excellence in Transportation Safety Award. ExxonMobil's recognition marks the first award since Former NASFM Presidents and State Fire Marshal Bill Degnan in 2016.

The award was presented to EMPCo VP of Operations Saul Flota at the NASFM Annual Conference on July 31, 2023, in Wilmington, North Carolina.

For more information, visit the NASFM website at firemarshals.org.

About the National Association of State Fire Marshalls:
The principal membership of NASFM comprises the senior fire officials in the United States and their top deputies. The primary mission of NASFM is to protect human life, property and the environment from fire and related hazards. A secondary mission of NASFM is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of State Fire Marshals' operations.

