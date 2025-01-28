Nash Launches AI Agents with Full-Context Intelligence to Scale Delivery Operations

Built on insights from hundreds of millions of orders each year, Nash AI simplifies complex workflows like same-day delivery, shipping, and returns, while automating key tasks such as dispatching, fraud detection, and customer support.

How Nash AI Works

Nash AI is powered by Nash's Large Language Model (LLM), delivering full-context intelligence to power customized, end-to-end delivery operations. Built on data from hundreds of millions of deliveries, Nash's LLM seamlessly integrates order management systems, delivery provider and carrier networks, and customer support platforms to automate workflows and optimize decision-making at scale.

Nash AI addresses logistics challenges across key areas:

Intelligent Dispatching: Dynamically determines the best fleets and drivers by evaluating trade-offs like cost, speed, and reliability. It adapts in real time to challenges such as traffic delays, driver no-shows, and demand surges, ensuring optimized routes and accurate ETAs for reliable, on-time deliveries

"Nash was purpose-built to create better, scalable delivery experiences for everyone," said Aziz Alghunaim, Co-Founder and CTO of Nash. "Now, with Nash AI, our platform delivers complete visibility and context across a business's entire logistics operation, while our agents take on the heavy lifting by automating tasks like dispatching and reconciliation, empowering teams to focus on strategy, growth, and innovation."

What Sets Nash AI Apart

Nash AI redefines logistics automation by tackling inefficiencies such as fragmented data models, limited contextual decision-making, and the high reliance on manual processes that traditional systems and today's operations teams struggle to address.

Key differentiators include:

Full-Context Intelligence : Powered by data from hundreds of millions of deliveries, Nash AI provides unparalleled visibility into operations, enabling businesses to make smarter, real-time decisions

Multi-Stakeholder Impact: Nash AI creates measurable value for every stakeholder in the delivery chain:

Customers: Gain visibility, control, and delivery options tailored to their preferences

Delivering Early, Actionable Results

Nash AI builds on Nash's proven ability to solve logistics challenges, and it's already demonstrating meaningful results:

90% reduction in address-related delivery failures

"Nash AI represents the next chapter in our mission to simplify logistics and unlock growth opportunities for businesses everywhere," said Mahmoud Ghulman, Co-Founder and CEO of Nash. "Whether it's a small business managing its first fleet or a global retailer orchestrating thousands of deliveries daily, Nash AI brings millions of real-world data points and intelligent automation together to help businesses scale smarter, respond to challenges in real time, and deliver reliable results for their customers."

Availability

Nash AI is available today for customers already on the Nash platform. For new customers, to learn more about Nash AI and see how it can transform your logistics operations, visit usenash.com/nash-ai .

About Nash

Nash is the leading logistics orchestration platform built to help merchants optimize their logistics and deliver a best-in-class customer experience from checkout to drop-off and beyond. Trusted by global leaders like Walmart, Woolworths, Square, and Urban Outfitters, Nash's unified data model and infrastructure enable sophisticated orchestration across delivery types and over 1,000 global providers and shippers.

With insights built on hundreds of millions of orders each year, Nash simplifies complex delivery workflows—such as same-day delivery, shipping, returns, and transportation management—while optimizing dispatching and orchestration to address challenges like capacity constraints, demand surges, and provider or merchant outages.

Building on this foundation and powered by Nash's Unified Data Model, Nash AI leverages intelligent agents to automate workflows across the last-mile journey—helping businesses streamline logistics, scale reliably, and deliver better outcomes for every stakeholder in the delivery chain.

